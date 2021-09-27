500-Mile Range Atlis XT Electric Truck Promises Ultra-Fast Charging, Less Than 15 Minutes

As the commercial vehicle market is becoming more crowded, companies are lining for a piece of the EV pie. One of them is Atlis Motor Vehicles, which is already taking major steps toward an electric future. On Monday, September 27th, the company has revealed its functioning prototype XT pickup, a purpose-built fully electric work truck capable of delivering a range of around 500 miles (805 km) that can be recharged in less than 15 minutes.
Atlis, an Arizona-based firm, has revealed the design of its pre-production XT truck. Based on the company's proprietary "skateboard" electric vehicle platform, the XP's scalable technology allows it to carry a variety of different combinations without the need to create a new base for each type of vehicle, saving costs.
And not only costs. Atlis also worked on saving time by creating a battery pack technology that provides a charging experience equivalent to fueling up at the pump. The prototype was outfitted with AMV cells and packs capable of powering 300, 400, and 500-mile (483, 644, and 805 km) range batteries, as well as an AAC/1.5-megawatt charge port.
This will allow the vehicle to use the existing charging infrastructure and benefit from ultra-fast charging, which can take it from 0 to 100% in less than 15 minutes.
The XT comes with other interesting features as well. For example, it is available in three or six-passenger configurations and has an active headlamp management system that allows the lighting to be configured to flash colors in emergency situations.
Plus, unlike other trucks, the XT step is integrated into the platform structure and extends along both sides of the vehicle. It has an air-sprung suspension with dynamic damping that adjusts to the vehicle load. The suspension also aids in truck loading and unloading by lowering it for easy access.
Available in 6.5 and 8-ft (2 and 2.4 meters), its pickup bed comes with a spray-in bed liner. The bed itself is equipped with various outlets, including four 120V outlets/30-amp, two USB A ports, two USB C ports, and a 240V/50-amp hookup.
For the interior, Atlis is introducing a new dashboard design. For better viewing angles, the side mirrors are replaced by displays mounted around the steering wheel, and an instrument cluster display is attached to the steering column.
The user interface is completed by a 12.8-inch central touch display with all vehicle functions for the driver and passengers. All materials used for the seats and dashboard are stain, scratch, and rip-resistant.
Production for the Atlis XT electric truck is slated to start in late 2022.
And not only costs. Atlis also worked on saving time by creating a battery pack technology that provides a charging experience equivalent to fueling up at the pump. The prototype was outfitted with AMV cells and packs capable of powering 300, 400, and 500-mile (483, 644, and 805 km) range batteries, as well as an AAC/1.5-megawatt charge port.
This will allow the vehicle to use the existing charging infrastructure and benefit from ultra-fast charging, which can take it from 0 to 100% in less than 15 minutes.
The XT comes with other interesting features as well. For example, it is available in three or six-passenger configurations and has an active headlamp management system that allows the lighting to be configured to flash colors in emergency situations.
Plus, unlike other trucks, the XT step is integrated into the platform structure and extends along both sides of the vehicle. It has an air-sprung suspension with dynamic damping that adjusts to the vehicle load. The suspension also aids in truck loading and unloading by lowering it for easy access.
Available in 6.5 and 8-ft (2 and 2.4 meters), its pickup bed comes with a spray-in bed liner. The bed itself is equipped with various outlets, including four 120V outlets/30-amp, two USB A ports, two USB C ports, and a 240V/50-amp hookup.
For the interior, Atlis is introducing a new dashboard design. For better viewing angles, the side mirrors are replaced by displays mounted around the steering wheel, and an instrument cluster display is attached to the steering column.
The user interface is completed by a 12.8-inch central touch display with all vehicle functions for the driver and passengers. All materials used for the seats and dashboard are stain, scratch, and rip-resistant.
Production for the Atlis XT electric truck is slated to start in late 2022.