Someone Built a LEGO Version of the Coolest Hotel on Wheels, Based on a Mercedes Actros

This miniature hotel on wheels was built by user Bin Le and it’s a two-week project that required 2,000 LEGO pieces. When extended, it is 16.6 in (42 cm) long, 7.6 in (19.3 cm) wide, and 8.2 in (20.8 cm) high. The truck weighs almost 64 ounces (1.8 kg).Just like the full-size truck, the LEGO version is also a complex build that proved quite difficult to design, with all its transforming capabilities and all. It was even harder to build, with Bin Le admitting it was a trial-and-error process to make sure the transformation works without crushing anything below or above in the truck.In the end, it all paid off though, with the double-decker being accurately replicated. The Truck Surf Hotel comes in two sections: the chassis plus cab, and the house section. It comes with openable exterior storage and doors, its house section is indeed transformable, and the builder even paid attention to all the details. You’ve got all the stickers and even paintings inside, just like with the full-size Truck Surf Hotel.For interested readers, the real Truck Surf Hotel has five rooms for guests, all on the upper level. All of them have air conditioning and lockers to keep your belongings safe. The truck offers a bathroom with a shower, a kitchen downstairs, and a large living room, with couches, a table, and a projector. This hotel on wheels offers year-round surf tour packages in Portugal and Morocco (Africa), taking guests to the best surf beaches.While Bin Le keeps it humble and says he only aims for 1,000 supporters for his project , if he manages to get 10,000 in a year, his miniature Truck Surf Hotel has the chance to become a LEGO set. It is how the LEGO Ideas platform works, which is where you can admire this piece. If that happens, LEGO rewards creators with 1 percent in royalties.