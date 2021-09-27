Super-Rare GM Futurliner Spotted Resting in Massachusetts

Arguably one of the most fascinating vehicles built in the 1930s, the General Motors Futurliner is one of those rare concepts that you don't see around too often. Stashed in museums and private collections, they rarely come out to showcase their intriguing design. But a few lucky folks just had the chance to see one parked in a residential area in Massachusetts.
Yes, I am shocked as you are! According to The Drive, the Futurliner was caught resting in a residential neighborhood in Ludlow Massachusetts. It was found parked near a house late at night and it disappeared very early in the morning. Luckily, the reader who spotted the truck took a few snaps and sent them to the aforementioned outlet. And they reveal a nicely restored example, one of only nine Futurliners that survived to this day.
So what was such a rare vehicle doing there? Well, the folks over at The Drive took matters into their own hands and discovered that the truck belongs to Peter Pan Bus Lines, a charter bus company from Springfield, Massachusetts. Apparently, they purchased two Futurliners many years ago. One was restored, while the other one is stashed away in poor condition.
They got in touch with John Cieplik, Peter Pan's general manager, who told them that the truck is being rented out for various events as a promotional vehicle. He usually drives and maintains the Futurliner and explained that he took it to a local country club for a golf tournament. On his way back, Cieplik parked it outside his home, where the photos were taken.
Just a usual day for this Futurliner it seems, but a rare public appearance for us gearheads. We definitely need to see more of these outstanding buses on public roads.
Unfortunately, that won't happen. Even though nine of the 12 original Futurliners survived to this day, most of them were left to rot away for many years before they made it in private hands. And while a few of them were restored, some are still waiting for a second chance. And these trucks are very valuable, with a restored example having been sold for $4 million in 2015.
But I guess we should be grateful that people are still driving and maintaining vehicles like this, while enthusiasts are quick to capture such rare appearances on cameras.
First produced from 1936 to 1941, the GM Futurliner is a 33-foot-long truck sporting a streamlined body with Art Deco elements and articulated chrome side panels. It also features a high-mounted, central driving position, while the center section of the truck acts as a display area.
Each carried various exhibitions during the "Parade of Progress" from 1940 to 1941 and again from 1953 to 1956. The promotional Futurliner caravan included a 150-stop route across the United States and Canada.
