5 America’s Most Powerful Half-Ton Diesel Pickup Revamped for 2022, New Models Incoming

2 Pleasure-Way’s 2022 Tofino Camper Offers You the Van Life for Half the Price

1 Ram Invades Texas Fair With New 1500 Models, TRX Ignition Limited Edition Leads the Pack

More on this:

2022 Ram 1500 Classic Pickup Truck Receives Minor Equipment Changes

As you’re well aware, Ram offers two different half-ton pickups in the guise of the fifth-generation 1500 and the previous-generation 1500. The older truck is a placeholder for the Dakota revival that FCA hasn’t delivered, and it’s priced slightly higher than the revamped Frontier 11 photos



The Android Automotive-powered Uconnect 5 infotainment is joined by a Wi-Fi hotspot featuring 4G LTE connectivity, a telematics module, 7.0-inch instrument cluster display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, air conditioning with dual-zone control, SiriusXM Guardian, as well as a humidity sensor.



After examining the order guide for the 1500 Classic, our friends at



There’s no indication of updated prices or engines, which is why it’s high time to glance over the configurator for the 2021 model year 1500 Classic.



Currently listed from $28,855 excluding destination charge for the Tradesman Regular Cab with the 6’4” box, the value-oriented pickup is also available as a Quad Cab and Crew Cab and with shorter and longer bed options. Trim levels further include the mid-range Express and range-topping



The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 motor is a $1,700 option that requires a $500 transmission upgrade from the 850RE to the 8HP70 variant. The more potent mill flexes 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque. Renamed 1500 Classic for better differentiation, the most affordable Ram in the lineup is getting plenty of goodies for the 2022 model year. Codenamed AFC, the Electronics Convenience Group opens the list with an 8.4-inch media system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The Android Automotive-powered Uconnect 5 infotainment is joined by a Wi-Fi hotspot featuring 4G LTE connectivity, a telematics module, 7.0-inch instrument cluster display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, air conditioning with dual-zone control, SiriusXM Guardian, as well as a humidity sensor.After examining the order guide for the 1500 Classic, our friends at Mopar Insiders have also found the Tradesman Off-Road Package under the AN4 codename. Customers who specify it can look forward to Warlock-inspired equipment such as heavy-duty shocks, Yokohama rubber shoes that measure 265/70 by 17 inches, matte-black wheels, all-weather floor mats, an anti-spin diff with 3.92 gearing, tow hooks, a transfer case skid plate, front suspension skid plate, a full-size spare, and higher ground clearance.There’s no indication of updated prices or engines, which is why it’s high time to glance over the configurator for the 2021 model year 1500 Classic.Currently listed from $28,855 excluding destination charge for the Tradesman Regular Cab with the 6’4” box, the value-oriented pickup is also available as a Quad Cab and Crew Cab and with shorter and longer bed options. Trim levels further include the mid-range Express and range-topping Warlock , and all three come standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 lump.The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 motor is a $1,700 option that requires a $500 transmission upgrade from the 850RE to the 8HP70 variant. The more potent mill flexes 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque.

Editor's note: 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock pictured in the gallery. 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock pictured in the gallery.