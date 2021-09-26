3 Teal-Accented Chevy Dually Looks Able to Deploy a Drive-In Movie Theatre Anywhere

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid vs. 2022 Nissan Frontier MPG Test Ends Rather Surprisingly

For the 2021 model year, the F-150 pickup finally received a hybrid option. PowerBoost is how the Ford Motor Company dubs the force-fed V6 with an electric motor located in the 10-speed transmission. A 1.5-kWh battery provides electricity to the 41-hp motor, and with rear-wheel drive, this workhorse averages 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) combined. 73 photos



The Nissan Frontier that also took the fuel economy test relies exclusively on internal combustion for propulsion, a 3.8-liter V6 with natural aspiration instead of turbos. This engine is paired with a nine-speed auto based on the 9G-Tronic from Mercedes-Benz whereas the 10-speed unit in the half-ton pickup was developed mostly by Ford as part of a joint venture with GM.



Less capable than the F-150, the Frontier averaged 22.3 mpg (10.5 l/100 km) in similar conditions. The unexpected result goes to show that fuel-saving technology still doesn’t match the relatively simple principle of lightness, but nevertheless, Ford is one step ahead of Nissan as far as electrification is concerned. Lest we forget, the F-150 Lightning will start deliveries next year with an estimated range of 300 miles (483 kilometers).



The Leaf Plus makes do with 226 miles (364 kilometers) whereas the all-new Ariya targets around 300 miles (483 kilometers). The only problem with the F-150 PowerBoost, however, is the slightly peppered retail price.



Andre’s pickup retails at $52,000 including taxes, which is a hell of a lot for an XL if you ask me. The



