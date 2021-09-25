2022 Honda Ridgeline Costs $400 More Than 2021 Model

Based on the Pilot family-sized crossover, the Ridgeline has entered the 2022 model year with a small price increase. Excluding $1,225 for the destination charge, the most affordable trim will set you back $36,890.
Every single trim level sees a $400 bump over the 2021 model year as per the online configurator, which isn’t a dealbreaker if you’re into unibody pickups. Be that as it may, a ladder-frame pickup in the same price bracket offers a lot more capability in terms of payload and towing. The Ford Ranger SuperCrew with 4WD and XLT equipment group is a very inspired alternative.
The Ridgeline is capable of towing 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) whereas payload is capped at 1,583 pounds (718 kilograms). Offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, the Pilot-based truck is rated 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) in the combined test cycle according to the EPA.
Every grade comes with V6 power in the guise of a J-series engine that makes 280 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque at 4,700 revs. The direct-injected mill is joined by a nine-speed automatic transmission supplied by German company ZF Friedrichshafen. Although Honda isn’t a byword for transmission excellence, the ZF 9HP is widely regarded as one of the most problematic gearboxes available today.
What else do you get for your hard-earned bucks? Well, the base Sport is rocking a lockable in-bed trunk, light-emitting diodes for the low beams, an integrated class III trailer hitch, cloth seats, a seven-speaker audio system, tri-zone automatic climate control, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driving assistance is pretty good as well thanks to collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, ACC, and a multi-angle backup camera.
The RTL, which starts at $39,870 sans taxes, levels up to leather seats, blind spot information, heated front seats, and a one-touch power moonroof. The RTL-E sweetens the deal with a wireless phone charger, truck bed audio system, and satellite-linked navigation for $42,820. At the very top of the range, the $44,320 Black Edition combines black exterior garnish with black wheels, black leather, and red ambient lighting. As opposed to the 2022 Passport, the Ridgeline doesn’t feature a TrailSport off-road variant.
