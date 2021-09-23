2022 Honda Passport Rugged Roads Project Expands TrailSport Overland Capabilities

Hot on the heels of the redesigned Passport presentation, Honda is also ready for its first public outing. And it comes with a twist because the venue is a special one – the Overland Expo West.
Scheduled between September 24th and 26th in Flagstaff, Arizona, the specialized event called for a different approach from the Japanese automaker. They probably felt that just showing up with the redesigned 2022 Passport wasn’t enough, even if Honda did beef up the crossover SUV’s abilities with the new adventure-oriented TrailSport.
So, mere hours after the 2022 Passport TrailSport presentation, the company has also revealed a unique concept deemed worthy of the Overland Expo West. It’s called the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project and it’s a custom vehicle designed with input from a Passport enthusiast and social media herald (Jon Tuico, of JonDZ Adventuring fame).
Created to showcase the possible overlanding-inspired capabilities of the 2022 Passport, the one-off is not just about expanding on the adventurous TrailSport premise, but also “represents the vision for more off-road capable TrailSport models in the future.” So, good things are coming soon from Honda.
Before that happens, the custom build at hand shows off the accessories and gear that were combined with the mid-size crossover SUV to support the ideas of overlanding enthusiasts. It’s envisioned as being ready to go off-grid with a range of Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit (for additional ground clearance), and beefy Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.
To keep in line with the new TrailSport’s signature design details (bespoke grille, orange accents inside, machined 18-inch wheels), Honda not only took care of the custom fabrication and styling. The R&D experts even created unique recovery points (in a TrailSport-matching orange shade), as well as rugged stainless steel skid plates along with a lowered door brush guard.
Last, but not least, roof crossbars, a Dirt Complex tow-hitch tire carrier, and a Sparrow XL rooftop tent add to the vehicle’s inherent practicality. As such, it’s not only capable of tackling rougher terrain, but also ready for overnight excursions in remote locations.
