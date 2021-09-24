This Tidy 1979 Honda CBX1000 Breathes More Freely Thanks to Modern K&N Inhalers

Before the CBX had been redesigned as a tourer, it basically looked like a CB750 on steroids.
Back in the late seventies, the House of Tokyo joined the six-cylinder club by introducing the fierce CBX1000. Unfortunately, Honda’s samurai happened to be a lot pricier than other Japanese machines with similar power output figures, so this endeavor can’t be referred to as a commercial success. The CBX may have failed to capture the public’s attention 40 years ago, but it did become a sought-after classic on today’s market.
Right, you can probably see where this is going. The photo gallery above reveals a 1979 MY CBX with 22k miles (35,000 km) on the clock, sporting top-grade K&N air filters, Dynatek ignition coils and a youthful two-up saddle. To improve performance even further, the current owner installed a carburetor jet kit and an aftermarket alternator, as well as a premium set of modern spark plugs.
Otherwise, this sexy beast retains its stock configuration. It is brought to life by an air-cooled DOHC inline-six colossus, with 24 valves, six constant-velocity Keihin carbs and a sizeable displacement of 1,047cc. At approximately 9,000 spins per minute, the mill is good for up to 105 wailing ponies, along with 52 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.
Upon reaching the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, this force enables the Honda CBX to finish the quarter-mile run in 11.9 seconds. Its top speed is rated at 136 mph (219 kph), which isn’t too bad for an old-school behemoth that weighs in at 545 pounds (247 kg) dry! Now, let’s skip the other statistics, shall we?
The two-wheeled phenom featured here is making its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of 5,000 freedom bucks. If you think Honda’s six-cylinder wonder would look right at home in your garage, be sure to visit Bring A Trailer within the next few days, as the bidding deadline is set for Wednesday afternoon (September 29).
Right, you can probably see where this is going. The photo gallery above reveals a 1979 MY CBX with 22k miles (35,000 km) on the clock, sporting top-grade K&N air filters, Dynatek ignition coils and a youthful two-up saddle. To improve performance even further, the current owner installed a carburetor jet kit and an aftermarket alternator, as well as a premium set of modern spark plugs.
Otherwise, this sexy beast retains its stock configuration. It is brought to life by an air-cooled DOHC inline-six colossus, with 24 valves, six constant-velocity Keihin carbs and a sizeable displacement of 1,047cc. At approximately 9,000 spins per minute, the mill is good for up to 105 wailing ponies, along with 52 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.
Upon reaching the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, this force enables the Honda CBX to finish the quarter-mile run in 11.9 seconds. Its top speed is rated at 136 mph (219 kph), which isn’t too bad for an old-school behemoth that weighs in at 545 pounds (247 kg) dry! Now, let’s skip the other statistics, shall we?
The two-wheeled phenom featured here is making its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of 5,000 freedom bucks. If you think Honda’s six-cylinder wonder would look right at home in your garage, be sure to visit Bring A Trailer within the next few days, as the bidding deadline is set for Wednesday afternoon (September 29).