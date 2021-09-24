5 Custom Honda CB125S Has an Endurance Racer Attitude, Loves Its New Outfit

4 This Wild Custom Honda CX500 Is a Modern Work of Art, Looks Insane

More on this:

This Tidy 1979 Honda CBX1000 Breathes More Freely Thanks to Modern K&N Inhalers

Before the CBX had been redesigned as a tourer, it basically looked like a CB750 on steroids. 28 photos



Right, you can probably see where this is going. The photo gallery above reveals a 1979 MY CBX with 22k miles (35,000 km) on the clock, sporting top-grade K&N air filters, Dynatek ignition coils and a youthful two-up saddle. To improve performance even further, the current owner installed a carburetor jet kit and an aftermarket alternator, as well as a premium set of modern spark plugs.



Otherwise, this sexy beast retains its stock configuration. It is brought to life by an air-cooled DOHC inline-six colossus, with 24 valves, six constant-velocity Keihin carbs and a sizeable displacement of 1,047cc. At approximately 9,000 spins per minute, the mill is good for up to 105 wailing ponies, along with 52 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.



Upon reaching the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, this force enables the



The two-wheeled phenom featured here is making its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of 5,000 freedom bucks. If you think Honda’s six-cylinder wonder would look right at home in your garage, be sure to visit Back in the late seventies, the House of Tokyo joined the six-cylinder club by introducing the fierce CBX1000 . Unfortunately, Honda’s samurai happened to be a lot pricier than other Japanese machines with similar power output figures, so this endeavor can’t be referred to as a commercial success. The CBX may have failed to capture the public’s attention 40 years ago, but it did become a sought-after classic on today’s market.Right, you can probably see where this is going. The photo gallery above reveals a 1979 MY CBX with 22k miles (35,000 km) on the clock, sporting top-grade K&N air filters, Dynatek ignition coils and a youthful two-up saddle. To improve performance even further, the current owner installed a carburetor jet kit and an aftermarket alternator, as well as a premium set of modern spark plugs.Otherwise, this sexy beast retains its stock configuration. It is brought to life by an air-cooledinline-six colossus, with 24 valves, six constant-velocity Keihin carbs and a sizeable displacement of 1,047cc. At approximately 9,000 spins per minute, the mill is good for up to 105 wailing ponies, along with 52 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.Upon reaching the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission, this force enables the Honda CBX to finish the quarter-mile run in 11.9 seconds. Its top speed is rated at 136 mph (219 kph), which isn’t too bad for an old-school behemoth that weighs in at 545 pounds (247 kg) dry! Now, let’s skip the other statistics, shall we?The two-wheeled phenom featured here is making its way to the auction block as we speak, with a top bid of 5,000 freedom bucks. If you think Honda’s six-cylinder wonder would look right at home in your garage, be sure to visit Bring A Trailer within the next few days, as the bidding deadline is set for Wednesday afternoon (September 29).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.