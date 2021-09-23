4 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Interior Was Allegedly Inspired by Pair of Levi's Shoes

2022 Ford Maverick Owner’s Manual Reveals Break-In Period, Engine Oil Capacities

Just like any other car, the Maverick comes with a plethora of instructions in the owner’s manual. Because it’s a 2022 model, owners of the unibody pickup are recommended to drive carefully during the break-in period. 57 photos



Page 303 offers a few engine oil instructions. The most important piece of information on that page reveals that oil consumption of new engines reaches its normal level after approximately 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers). Fast forward to pages 355 through 361, and the FoMoCo reveals the oil capacities and Motorcraft part numbers for the filters of both powerplants.



In the case of the 2.5-liter hybrid, we’re dealing with 0W-20 synthetic oil and a capacity of 5.7 quarts (5.4 liters) including the filter (part number FL-910-S). In extremely cold weather, the Blue Oval says that 0W-30 synthetic blend will be fine at or below -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees Celsius).



The force-fed mill is much obliged to receive 5W-30 or 0W-30 to the tune of 5.5 quarts (5.2 liters) including the filter (part number FL-910-S as well).



Page 172 instructs the customer to use at least 87 octane although 91 or higher is recommended “in hot weather as well as other conditions. For example, when towing a trailer.” The Maverick is rocking a GCWR of 5,900 to 8,145 pounds depending on specification, and tow ratings are listed at 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms for the hybrid and non-Trailer Tow Package turbo to 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) for the Trailer Tow Package turbo.



Page 273 of 533 of the owner's manual reveals that high speeds, heavy breaking, aggressive shifting, and towing are to be avoided in the first 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of the powerplant's life. As a brief refresher, the Maverick flaunts a standard 2.5-liter hybrid and an optional 2.0-liter turbo

Download attachment: 2022 Ford Maverick Owner’s Manual (PDF)