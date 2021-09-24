Kaos Superyacht Towers Over All Others With Size and Billionaire Amenities

Teal-Accented Chevy Dually Looks Able to Deploy a Drive-In Movie Theatre Anywhere

Automotive aficionados with a knack for the Hi-riser aftermarket niche have a lot of reasons to follow the exploits of this particular social media channel. And there’s virtually something for everyone. From traditional Impala donks to classic or modern rides that were customized with sense and simplicity... or not.Of course, if the owner decides to fit the bill (going for heavy customizations that include humongous wheels with low-profile tires and a typical nose-up stance), trucks of all kinds are also eagerly welcomed into the channel’s presentation roster. And we saw a few pickups that looked genuinely nice from every angle Now, as much as we understand there is also a niche for truck enthusiasts that do not mind using a ladder every time they go in or out of the vehicle , if you ask us this Chevy dually truck is a bit overdone. Oddly enough, the owner didn’t go for a crazy full-body wrap or paintjob. Instead, the ride has a subtle gray paint that will shine pretty if one looks closely (and the videographer did).But the rest, including the teal accents, certainly won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. Along with the other body modifications that make it virtually impossible to detect the make and model from afar. Is it a Ford, is it a Ram, no it’s a Chevy – or at least the steering wheel says so. Naturally, just like the lifted exterior – proudly riding on huge American Force wheels – everything inside has been modified beyond recognition.For us, though, this isn’t American bespoke at its finest. By the way, the ride’s blockbuster setting – quite literally – has to do with the traditional bed. There, instead of a work area, it’s all about relaxation. With help from the three TVs embedded within.Talk about establishing a drive-in movie theater wherever you see fit! And we’re glad the owner didn’t go potty training with a nose-up stance... that would have been awkward for the onlookers when trying to catch a movie!