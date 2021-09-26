1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express vs. 1965 Ford Galaxie Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

3 Turbo R33 Nissan Skyline Races Old Honda Civic 1.6, Care to Discover the Winner?

The late 1970s were tough for the muscle car industry. Most performance vehicles were barely delivering 200 horsepower and many nameplates were unrecognizable compared to their late 1960s counterparts. In an era when the range-topping Chevrolet Corvette was generating about 220 horsepower, Dodge rolled out the Li'l Red Express, the grandfather of factory-built performance trucks 7 photos



Built in a little over 7,000 units in 1978 and 1979, the Li'l Red Express is a rare classic truck. And it's definitely not the kind of vehicle you would expect to find at the drag strip, but one owner decided to put it through its paces against other muscle cars. In the video below, you'll see it run for quarter-mile glory against a 1965



Unlike the Li'l Red Express, the Galaxie 500 wasn't having issues with emission and fuel-economy restrictions back in 1965. As a result, its 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 generates a healthy 300 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque. On the other hand, the Galaxie 500 is notably heavier than the truck, so the power difference might not be that big in a straight-line race. And as this race proves, the gap is actually smaller than expected.



The first race sees the truck getting the lead at the green light, but the Galaxie catches up and wins with a comfortable margin. At 15.57 seconds, the Ford is more than a second quicker than the



The cars line up for a third race to decide who wins and the outcome is worthy of a photo finish. While the Dodge driver manages to dip into the 15s with a 15.98-second sprint, the Ford is slightly quicker and takes the win with a 15.78-second run.



The result is obviously far from shocking, but the Li'l Red Express is impressively quick for a



