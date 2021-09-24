Jeep Trackhawk Races Ferrari 812 GTS and It’s Like Watching Rocky Fight Apollo Creed

Seeing the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk strike fear into the hearts of exotic car owners across the globe never gets old. We’re talking about a big, heavy people hauler capable of accelerating just as fast as some of the world’s most powerful supercars. It’s just cool, plain and simple.
On this occasion, we can see a black Trackhawk arrive at a recent Petrolhead Spring Event in The Netherlands, lining up next to a Ferrari 812 GTS on a quarter mile straight. If you think this is a foregone conclusion, think again, because this race was extremely close and while the times aren’t displayed at the end, we’re pretty sure the Jeep won by the slimmest of margins.
Here’s what makes the Trackhawk a terrific straight-line brawler. It starts with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, producing the same amount of power (707 hp) as you used to have in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat before the latter got a mild output bump. The Jeep is also putting down a healthy 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four wheels courtesy of an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Off the line, you’ll be hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, which is great considering the size and weight of this thing.
That being said, the Ferrari 812 GTS is the quicker vehicle, on paper. The 812 GTS is simply the open top version of the 812 Superfast, which means it’s got the same 6.5-liter V12 engine, generating an impressive 789 hp (800 ps) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque.
You need less than 3 seconds in order to hit 60 mph, and afterwards, you can keep going all the way to 211 mph (340 kph).
After watching this highly entertaining race, you can also see two other Ferraris (SF90 and an F12 TDF) unleash their performance on a couple of AMG-powered Mercs.
