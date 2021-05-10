Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Races Tesla Model X, Electric SUV Gets Trampled

As mind-bendingly quick as the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk is in a straight line, it’s got nothing on Tesla’s Model X SUV, as long as we’re talking about the top-end spec, be it the P100D / Performance, as it used to be known, or the upcoming Model X Plaid, which is supposedly “stupid fast”.
If I could just digress for a moment, are you guys aware that Tesla is claiming a 0-60 mph (97 kph) time of just 2.5 seconds for the Model X Plaid? This is a car that can reportedly cover a quarter mile in just 9.9 seconds. Good luck trying to top that in a factory standard Jeep.
On paper, the Trackhawk is an 11-second car (late 11s), and during these drag strip runs, it performed exactly how Jeep said it would – 11.7 seconds. Right on the money. The main reason why this is such a quick people hauler is because of that supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 unit that sends 707 hp (717 ps) and 645 lb-ft (875 nm) of torque to all four wheels.
This is done via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, resulting in a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds, although we’ve seen people launch the Trackhawk even faster than that. Now, in order to beat what is basically a Hellcat-powered Jeep with another SUV, you need a monstrous amount of horsepower, or some of that sweet instant torque you’ll find in various powerful electric vehicles.
The Model X Plaid has 1,020 hp, so again, you’re not beating it with a Trackhawk. You might however be able to beat the dual motor Long Range version, which is actually slower to 60 mph than the Trackhawk, rated at 3.8 seconds.
So then, if you want to watch the Jeep put a “lesser” Tesla Model X in its place, you’re just a click away from getting your wish. This was a seriously emphatic win for the Trackhawk.
