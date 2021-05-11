Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Races Corvette ZR1, SUV Upsets Supercar

We know by now that fast SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are not to be taken lightly. Just yesterday, we watched a stock Trackhawk dismantle a Tesla Model X over a quarter-mile, and it wasn’t even close.
Now, that Model X wasn’t a P100D or a Performance variant, meaning it was underpowered compared to the Jeep, so it wasn’t that fair of a fight. Is this any different, though? A Trackhawk against a ZR1? The Vette should absolutely obliterate the SUV, given the weight discrepancy. Luckily this Jeep isn’t exactly stock (intake, exhaust, headers, E85 setup), while the ZR1 probably is, given the time it posted.
Powering the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the same 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 one would find in a Dodge Hellcat, with 707 hp (717 PS) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque on demand. That grunt is being channeled to all four wheels in the Jeep, thanks to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.
On paper, you’ll hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, while covering a quarter-mile in a claimed 11.7 seconds. This tuned Trackhawk, however, needed just 10.5 seconds to get there, compared to the Corvette ZR1’s 10.6 seconds. But hey, as the great Dom Toretto used to say, “it doesn’t matter whether you win by an inch or a mile, winning is winning.”
To defeat a ZR1 under any circumstances is a major accomplishment. It is still the most hardcore Vette money can buy, with 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque going to the rear wheels through either a seven-speed Tremec TR-6070 manual gearbox with rev-matching tech or an eight-speed 8L90 automatic.
Also, before taking on the ZR1, the Trackhawk warmed up alongside a fourth-generation Chevy Camaro (probably also tuned), which it dispatched quite easily, by roughly two full seconds.
