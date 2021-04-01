Sebring Orange Corvette ZR1 Looks Stunning Against New Mexico Backdrop

Is it us, or is the C7 Corvette ZR1 still the most desirable Chevy supercar to this day? Its aggressively-styled aero elements make even the C8-generation Stingray look tame, especially when you’ve got a Sebring Orange body mixing it up with a whole lot of contrasting carbon fiber elements on the outside.
We’ve found such an example through Bring a Trailer, and according to the ad, the car is currently a New Mexico resident. We kind of realized that just by looking at some of those images—it's sort of a superpower you develop after watching and then re-watching Breaking Bad.
Aside from the Sebring Orange Tintcoat colorway, the car’s hood, supercharger cover, door panels, side rocker panels, and rear quarter panels were all allegedly wrapped in XPEL paint protection film after the owner took delivery. That would explain why this Vette looks brand new 13,000 miles (21,000 km) later.
We also notice the ZTK Track Performance Package, responsible for adding that massive two-way adjustable rear wing to go with the carbon front splitter end caps. Meanwhile, the 19-inch front/20-inch rear ZR1 Carbon Flash wheels and carbon flash painted mirrors were both optional extras.
Moving on to the interior, we see the optional Jet Black Competition Sport seats with suede microfiber inserts and accent stitching, plus a matching leather console, dashboard, and door panels. Other features include the head-up display, leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, air conditioning, and pretty much all the amenities you’d expect inside a modern Corvette.
Then there’s the engine, a supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. It produces 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque, which is enough for a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph). The previously mentioned ZTK Performance Package also allows for 60% more downforce compared to a Z06, so if you max out a ZR1, you’ll end up generating a monster 950 lb (431 kg) of downforce.
When new, this car cost a staggering $136,255, options included.
