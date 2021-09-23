Pleasure-Way’s 2022 Tofino Camper Offers You the Van Life for Half the Price

Since the whole van life craze is currently going on, and because it’s American Month here at autoevolution, I felt it’s the proper time to bring to light an American-manufactured camper van that’s sure to grab some of your attention, if not cash: the 2022 Tofino from Pleasure-Way. But before I get into how this camper can change your lifestyle, it should help to know a bit about the builder behind this beast.
Pleasure-Way is an RV manufacturer with a history dating back to 1968. Years later, this crew had established their place in the RV manufacturing world with their first 10 Class B motorhomes. The rest, as they say, is history because here we are talking about their actual history.
However, the Tofino is a long way from the first RVs this team produced and features some very fresh ideas, construction techniques, and lifestyle features. But, to get an idea as to what you’re up against, depending on the dealership you’ll be using for your acquisition, you can expect to pay anywhere from $75,000 (€64,027 at current exchange rates) and to $90,000 (€76,833 at current exchange rates), or more. Heck, the average I’ve seen has been around $85,000 (€72,564 at current exchange rates).
camper van, it’s also half off, since the Tofino comes with so many standard and optional features it'll be impossible to cover them all. Because of this, I’ll be bringing to light those that may be most of interest to people who like the off-grid life.
The van you see is a Ram ProMaster 1500 with 280 hp and a max torque rating of 260 lb-ft (352.5 Nm) being pumped out of a 3.6-liter, V6 Pentastar engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Things like ESC, 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS, and all-season tires help keep things stable and under control.
As for the living space inside, the Tofino features enough space to sleep two adults and two children. This is achieved by the presence of an overhead bunk, and modular sofa bed underneath. The overhead bunk is to be accessed when the rooftop is lifted.
For a space where to cook your meals, the galley offers an induction cooktop, sink with faucet, and large countertop to help you prep your meals. Below, a fridge is there to store your leftovers. One thing Pleasure-Way knows about the van life is that storage can never be enough, and so, overhead storage, cabinets, and rear cargo bay are there to bring along gear, clothes, utensils, and food stuffs. Heck, there’s a cargo and occupant limit of 2,000 lbs (907 kg).
keep things simple I’ll just call out a few important features. Outside, you’ll find a porch light, awnings, utility center, and Sunbrella roof tenting. Power outlet, tubular running boards, and options galore should help you deck out your Tofino however you like. As for some options available to customers, a roof rack, larger solar panels, insect screens, and different interiors are all available, but don’t forget, all this is going to cost you extra.
Electrical systems are ample too, and include dimmable LED lighting, touchscreen panel, dual coach batteries, 80-amp lithium charger, DC load center, and AC distribution panel. Waterworks see a large amount of attention too, and include Shurflo automatic water system, monitor panel for LP systems, interior mounted holding tanks, and sewer discharge center. For heating and cooling a Trauma VarioHeat with 11,500 BTU is available.
With all this, I’m not saying that the Tofino is the last camper van you’ll ever buy, but for the sort of price this team offers on the vehicle and the features aboard, it’s worth the time to consider. Happy travels!
