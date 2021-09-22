Truck Driver - Heading North DLC Delayed Indefinitely

Bad news for Truck Driver players, as developer SOEDESCO has just announced the hotly-anticipated Heading North DLC will no longer be released on September 30. This is the second time the next the Truck Driver DLC gets delayed after it was initially set to launch on September 14.
Unfortunately, there’s no new launch date for the Heading North DLC, as developer SOEDESCO is working on fixing the issues brought into the game after the recent update v1.33. In a statement released today, SOEDESCO announced that it will not reveal a new firm date until these unexpected technical issues will be addressed.
“Originally, the DLC 'Heading North' was supposed to launch on September 14th. Due to the DLC itself not being fully polished, we postponed its launch to September 30th. While this date is nearing, another unexpected technical issues due to update v1.33 is causing us to postpone it. As soon as these merging issues are resolved, we can set a new date, but since we don't want to postpone it yet again, we do not have a firm date at the moment.”
That being said, it looks like the Heading North DLC might have gone gold and the only thing preventing developers from releasing it are the issues from the previous update.
Heading North DLC will add a new map to the game, which brings players to the Nordic inspired landscapes. The new piece of content will bring 30 new jobs and a few new NPCs like Olaff, Lars and Katerina.
And for completionists, the upcoming Heading North DLC promises to add eight new trophies and achievements. No price has been announced for the DLC, but those who own Truck Driver – Premium Edition will receive Heading North for free, alongside Paint Jobs DLCs, Hidden Places & Damage System DLC, and the full soundtrack.
