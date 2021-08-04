Truck Driver’s Next DLC Takes Players to Nordic-Inspired Landscapes

Unironically, many players consider Truck Driver the less popular version of Euro Truck Simulator 2, but that does not mean that the former doesn’t have its own fanbase who do not agree with that belief.
We’re pretty sure the fine folks at SOEDESCO worked just as hard to make Truck Driver the best truck simulator out there. That being said, we have a little bit of news regarding the previously announced Heading North DLC.
SOEDESCO revealed today that the Truck Driver Heading North DLC will drop on September 14 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Along with the launch announcement, the team behind the truck simulator released a brand-new gameplay trailer that offers more details on the expansion’s contents.
As the name suggests, the upcoming DLC invites players to explore beautiful Nordic-inspired landscapes. A new map will be added to the game – Mangefjell, where players will get to meet new NPCs (Olaf, Lars and Katerina) and tackle more than 30 new jobs.
The new trailer shows a shot of an AI truck passing by, which suggests that at least on this new map, AI trucks will be present next to the existing AI vehicle models. Heading North also promises to bring new types of cargo, generators, and new types of construction materials.
And, to make Truck Driver stand out from other truck simulator, the expansion will add a new gameplay feature that will allow players to go off-road anywhere they like. Also, a new hidden place not shown on the map awaits to be discovered. Finally, trophy hunters will be happy to know that the DLC adds no less than eight new trophies and achievements.
Heading North is not yet available for pre-order and SOEDESCO didn’t announce how much it will cost, but we can safely assume it will be a lot more expensive than any of the four DLC released until now, which are no more than paint jobs for your trucks.
