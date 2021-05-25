Euro Truck Simulator 2 Official Multiplayer Support Announced, Beta Out Now

In theory, if you wanted to play Euro Truck Simulator 2 or American Truck Simulator in multiplayer mode, this is already possible thanks to the mods available out there, but on the other hand, the two games have so far lacked such a feature for a reason that for many was pretty impossible to understand.
But the good news is that SCS has apparently got the feedback, so the company has started working on official multiplayer support in Euro Truck Simulator and American Truck Simulator, and the first beta is available today.
In other words, the multiplayer support is coming to the two games officially, and you can try it out today if you want to see what the whole thing is all about.
The multiplayer mode allows you to connect with your friends and drive in the same world, and you can customize the whole thing with AI traffic, time and weather condition, with everything to be synchronized. Up to eight players can do the same job, therefore driving in the same conditions.
Called Convoy, the new multiplayer game mode also allows you to restore your game progress to a previous save game state, and this is definitely good news for those who want to return to a previous truck before entering this new world.
Convoy also comes with options to let players communicate with other drivers using the CB radio broadcast.
Given it’s still a beta, mods are not supported right now, and players can only join if they have the same set of cargo and map DLCs as the host. In some cases, the weather is not fully synced, and cables for remote trailers aren’t rendered.
However, it’s important to keep in mind the whole thing is a work in progress, so the multiplayer mode should get more refined as we get closer to the official launch. The good news anyone can try it out today, and you can find the full instructions to join the beta in the link above.
