Need for Speed, Euro Truck Simulator 2 Now a Lot Cheaper on Steam

If you’re bothered at home and looking for a cool car game to play, this is pretty much the best moment to buy one because Steam has officially kicked off this year’s Open World Sale.
And unsurprisingly, there are several car games included in the sale, such as Euro Truck Simulator and the entire Need for Speed franchise.
First and foremost, it’s Euro Truck Simulator 2, the title that everybody still loves and which is close to getting official support for multiplayer. ETS2 can now be purchased with a 75% discount, so instead of $19.99, it costs just $4.99. The same for American Truck Simulator, which received the same price cut.
Then, it’s Need for Speed Heat, though this time only the Deluxe Edition is being included in the sale. But that’s quite alright anyway, as the game received an 80 percent cut, so it costs just $13.99, down from its original $69.99 price.
That is definitely a rare occasion to get Need for Speed Heat at a super-low price, so you really shouldn’t miss it if you love this game, especially since it’s the Deluxe Edition we’re talking about here.
Other Need for Speed titles are also included in the sale, such as Payback (also Deluxe Edition), now available for $7.49, down from $29.99. Need for Speed Most Wanted’s price has also been reduced from $19.99 to just $4.99.
If you’re into farming, well, Farming Simulator 19 is also part of the sale, though the discount, in this case, is a little bit smaller. The game costs $13.39, down 33 percent from its typical $19.99 price.
The Open World sale will come to an end on May 31, so you still have a few days to get the aforementioned games at these super-low prices. Needless to say, the price cuts are only available for the PC versions of the games on Steam.
