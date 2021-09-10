Alfa Romeo Rendering Shows Modern 2000 GTA Reinterpretation Becoming Instant Classic

In reality, though, brands are come and go, and the only thing responsible for that is the market. If a certain marque isn't doing great, it is because the company's higher-ups made a few wrong decisions along the way, failed to adapt, or simply had other, more pressing priorities. When you're the CEO of a large company and are given the choice between saving the mundane brand that makes you lots of money or the halo one that's running at a loss, you don't have the luxury of choosing with your heart, do you?
Alfa Romeo has always been the kind of carmaker people associate with passion and other things that have to do with one's heart rather than the brain. Looking through the brand's history, it's easy to see why: the Italian manufacturer made a substantial number of absolutely gorgeous cars, the kind you wouldn't buy because you needed them, but because you fell in love with them.
GT series from the mid-60s to the late 70s to go unnoticed next to models such as the Tipo 33 Stradale or the Disco Volante Spider, and yet it doesn't. Instead, the coupe sits up there with the best of them particularly in its sportier form - the GTA (and even GTAm) - thanks to its timeless, no-fuss, and yet universally acclaimed design.
With Alfa Romeo now on the brink of extinction, the need for something as cool and mass appealing as the 2000 GTA model, for example, has never been greater. Stellantis owes it to the world to do everything it can to keep Alfa Romeo alive and, with lots of brands going EV-only these days (smart, MINI, Cupra), applying the recipe for Alfa as well might even be a solution.
We have no idea if that's what Guilherme Neves Araujo thought as well when designing the "GTS" you can admire in the gallery, but it sure feels that way. Granted, the vehicle doesn't necessarily adopt the classic EV proportions - either that or Guilherme went for the industry's biggest frunk - but staying true to the source must have felt more important, and we can't say we don't agree.
Alfa Romeo, that must mean he did one of the best jobs we've seen so far.
Proportions-wise, the Alfa Romeo GTS reminds us of the Polestar 1, but also a muscle car of your choice (maybe not the Mustang, though) when viewed from the side. With wheel arches this obscenely wide, it's hard not to imagine the GTS can't eat asphalt like it's nobody's business.
The long cabin suggests the EV might have a 2+2 configuration, meaning it's not necessarily a car aimed exclusively at the self-indulgent segment of the public. Calling it "practical" would still be a stretch but having those two rear half-seats can make the speech you use to convince yourself it's a wise acquisition that bit easier.
Not only does this car not look bad from any angle, but its design is actually divine no matter what direction you look at it from. The rear may seem a bit understated, yet it manages to wrap the overall appearance of the GTS nicely. It has a bit of old-school BMW about it that we can't say we don't appreciate, and also a touch of Dodge Challenger - not a bad combo at all in our book.
It may sound like the cliche it is, but the only bad thing about Guilherme's design is that it's not real. Also bad is the fact that Alfa Romeo is focusing on developing SUVs at the moment, hoping the public's unquenchable thirst for this type of vehicle would throw it the lifeline it needs. We hope it will, but only if the Italians promise to switch tracks at some point and come up with models such as this one as well. No point in staying alive if you're going to ignore your history and come up with boring models, is it?
