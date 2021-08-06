2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale Compact SUV Shows Production Headlights

How long has it been since the Tonale was revealed as a concept? To be perfectly honest, it’s been too long because Alfa Romeo has pushed back the compact SUV on multiple occasions over the health crisis, an eco-friendly powertrain that’s not up to snuff, and the merger with PSA.
Originally envisioned on the FCA Small Wide 4x4 vehicle architecture that Jeep uses for the Compass, the all-new model could very well feature a platform developed by Groupe PSA. The problem is, we don’t know for certain because Alfa Romeo has been suspiciously quiet in this regard. The only thing we know for certain is that Jean-Philippe Imparato, the chief executive officer at Stellantis, wasn’t pleased with the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
If the all-new Tonale does get Compass underpinnings, then look forward to a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with a torque-converter automatic transmission, a rear-mounted electric motor for all-electric and hybrid propulsion, as well as an 11.4-kWh battery. The 4xe twins from Jeep deliver just around 50 kilometers (31 miles) of zero-emissions driving range, which is pretty alright for a vehicle of this footprint and curb weight.
Spied in Bella Italia with loads of camouflage on every single panel - including the wheels - the smaller brother of the Stelvio features placeholder taillights and series-production headlights. The LED turn signals are particularly nice, and the overall design is different enough from the Compass. The carparazzi have also caught a glimpse of the interior, which features a piece of dashboard-like padded trim where the multimedia touchscreen should be. Just like the rear-driven Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, the sexy-looking steering wheel shows an engine start button on the left-hand side.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale replaces the Giulietta compact hatchback in the Italian automaker’s lineup, and sooner rather than later, a B-segment crossover by the name of Brennero will be welcomed as the sister model to the Jeep Renegade. The Brennero, however, will employ the CMP/e-CMP vehicle architecture from Groupe PSA because it’ll also be offered as an EV.
