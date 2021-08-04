Alfa Romeo Set to Be All-electric by 2027, Lancia Will Do It Sooner

Stellantis has revealed its plans for the next two years along with its financial results for the first half of 2021. The conglomerate is going strong when profit is concerned, which is good news for investors, but that is not the only news from the online presentation.
Alfa Romeo is set to launch its first plug-in hybrid in 2022, the Tonale. The model will be followed by an all-electric range set to reach showrooms in Europe, North America, and China by 2027. At that point, the brand from Milan will be all-electric except for a few markets. It is unclear what Alfa Romeo will sell in those markets, as the company's range is currently composed of two models.
Specifically, Alfa Romeo only sells the Giulia and Stelvio models, both underpinned by the Giorgio platform. While Giorgio was all-new in 2015 when the Giulia was first unveiled, the platform is not designed for enhanced electrification, and this was by design. The company may have to rely on another Stellantis platform for its first electric models, as it will for the Tonale crossover.
If we think differently here, we can understand that Alfa Romeo will sell combustion-engined models in some markets even after 2027. Some speculate that those models will be sold in Australia, Africa, and other markets where Alfa Romeo has an active presence. Sales volumes will not be significant, though, but there will be a business case for those models.
Lancia, the ailing Italian brand that only sells one model in its home country, the Ypsilon, will eventually go all-electric. The Lancia Ypsilon is number one in sales in Italy, with a 13.9 percent market share in the first half of this year. Naturally, it is expected to be replaced by an all-electric model in three years. Once that happens, Lancia will only launch all-electric models from 2026. The second sentence may seem redundant today, as Lancia only sells one model for a few years now, but things are to change in the second half of this decade.
Another premium brand from Europe that is owned by the Stellantis group, DS Automobiles, will also employ the all-electric launch strategy from 2024. In addition to the DS 9 and the all-new DS 4, DS Automobiles will have four cars in its line-up, and it will only launch electric models from 2024 onwards.
Specifically, Alfa Romeo only sells the Giulia and Stelvio models, both underpinned by the Giorgio platform. While Giorgio was all-new in 2015 when the Giulia was first unveiled, the platform is not designed for enhanced electrification, and this was by design. The company may have to rely on another Stellantis platform for its first electric models, as it will for the Tonale crossover.
If we think differently here, we can understand that Alfa Romeo will sell combustion-engined models in some markets even after 2027. Some speculate that those models will be sold in Australia, Africa, and other markets where Alfa Romeo has an active presence. Sales volumes will not be significant, though, but there will be a business case for those models.
Lancia, the ailing Italian brand that only sells one model in its home country, the Ypsilon, will eventually go all-electric. The Lancia Ypsilon is number one in sales in Italy, with a 13.9 percent market share in the first half of this year. Naturally, it is expected to be replaced by an all-electric model in three years. Once that happens, Lancia will only launch all-electric models from 2026. The second sentence may seem redundant today, as Lancia only sells one model for a few years now, but things are to change in the second half of this decade.
Another premium brand from Europe that is owned by the Stellantis group, DS Automobiles, will also employ the all-electric launch strategy from 2024. In addition to the DS 9 and the all-new DS 4, DS Automobiles will have four cars in its line-up, and it will only launch electric models from 2024 onwards.