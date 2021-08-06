Ford Opens Detroit Smart Parking Lab to Research Parking Solutions

What do an automaker, a supplier, and a real estate company have in common? If they are Ford, Bosch, and Bedrock, respectively, the answer is the DSPL (Detroit Smart Parking Lab). The three companies have announced its creation as an “open innovation platform” for everyone trying to make parking more manageable and less stressful.
For Bedrock, reducing the time people spend parking cars will help it reduce emissions in its real estate operations. Best parking solutions can also become something its properties offer and competitors don’t, which makes perfect sense in a world where finding a parking spot can be a massive headache many times.
As for Ford and Bosch, they have already worked together on another project to make parking easier. Bosch has an automated valet parking solution that allowed Ford Escape vehicles equipped with it to “drive and park themselves at Bedrock’s Assembly garage.” Yes, Bedrock was also involved with that.
With the DSPL, people can offer to work with these three companies in projects they may have there, apply for grant projects there, or even use it independently for their projects. The American Center for Mobility will be in charge of day-to-day operations. The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform offers information on the innovation grants currently available.
One of the goals the DSPL has is to accelerate the QTA (Quick Turnaround). Enterprise Rent-A-Car will check how new technologies can help that process, which comprises return, servicing (cleaning and refueling or recharging), and putting the rental cars back to work.
The automated valet parking and EV charging technologies could help to speed up the process, even if the charging process itself could take ages depending on multiple factors involved. Perhaps Nio should get involved with its battery swapping technology to help rental car companies make the most of their investment in electric vehicles. So far, it seems not to be involved with the DSPL.
