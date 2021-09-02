If Only You Could Have a Brand New Alfa Romeo GT Coupe

5 New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Spotted Hiding in Garage, Out for 2021 BMW M3 Blood

And that exclusivity will be reflected in the price of the cars which are set to roll out during the second half of 2022 - $473,000. Emilia Auto wanted to create a version of this classic Alfa which included all the best bits and more when compared to past models, and they’ve done it with their plan to build the Emilia GT Veloce.To make the dream a reality, they’ve planned to shoehorn a twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6 engine from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrofoglio into their vision of the ideal Alfa GT coupe. The Giulia motor generates a spectacular 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet of torque (600 newton-meters), and when mated to a cutting edge eight-speed automatic transmission and provided with all-wheel drive, this Emilia GT Veloce seems an ideal upgrade to a beautiful creation.The Emilia Auto restomod is also designed to handle as it includes acoil-over kit that sports a fully independent, double-wishbone front and a multilink rear suspension setup. Throw in adaptive power steering and an electronic limited-slip differential, plus modern Brembo brakes, and you’ve got yourself a formula for serious traction.Make no mistake, this GT Veloce harkens back to a sublime design past with its iconic V-shaped grille and rounded headlights. A reimagined hood treatment and a set of fresh body panels, LED headlight and taillight fixtures and a set of custom 19-inch wheels are throwback inch-perfect.The minimalist interior includes Recaro seats, stylish and modern gauges, and a large wood-trimmed steering wheel. While it is an automatic, a vintage-inspired shift knob looks the part of the original.Dr. Ralf-Hendrik Steinkuehler, the founder and prime mover of Emilia Auto knows the market the Emilia GT Veloce is targeting: drivers who appreciate the past of the classic Alfa but have little patience for the charming mechanical faults of the original."Many beautiful cars disappear in collections and are hardly ever driven anymore,” he says of the GT Veloce. “That was the starting point for our restomod project."While it remains as simply a lovely set of renderings at this point, the company is already busy booking orders for a limited run of these restomods - only 22 Emilia GT Veloce will be built and delivered around the world.And that exclusivity will be reflected in the price of the cars which are set to roll out during the second half of 2022 - $473,000.

