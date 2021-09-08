5 Kimi Raikkonen Drives the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, Says It's Confidence Inspiring

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ‘6C Villa d’Este’ Pay Tribute to Iconic 6C 2500 SS Coupe

Alfa Romeo has just unveiled new limited-edition versions of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, dubbed ‘6C Villa d’Este’. They are meant to pay tribute to the iconic 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este, a former winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza di Villa d’Este. 20 photos



Other visual highlights include the Stelvio’s 21-inch alloy wheels and the Giulia’s 18-inch wheels, as well as chrome-plated side window frames.



Meanwhile, both vehicles get ‘6C Villa d’Este’ embroidered emblems on the front headrests and the dashboard, plus electrically adjustable and heated seats with beige leather, aluminum shift paddles, level 2 ADAS systems, a rearview camera, parking sensors and wireless charging, among other things.



You can get the Giulia 6C with either a 187 hp (190 ps) 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine, or a 197 hp (200 ps) 2.0-liter turbo gasoline unit, both featuring rear-wheel drive. The Stelvio 6C is available with a 207 hp (210 ps) 2.2-liter turbo diesel or a 276 hp (280 ps) 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine, both with all-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic gearboxes.



The Italian carmaker has yet to mention any specifics regarding pricing or the availability of the two limited edition variants, but don't expect either of them to come cheap.

As far as the U.S. is concerned, you can grab a regular 2021 Giulia from $41,010, while the 2021 Stelvio costs north of $43,010. In flagship Quadrifoglio spec, the former costs $75,250, whereas the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is at least $81,250. At least you can be sure the 6C Villa d'Este variants will be cheaper than the QV models.

