Trek's 2022 Allant+ 8S Urban e-Bike Solves Tasks Quickly With Help From Bosch

One company that’s always been at the front of the cycling pack is Trek, and their newest wonder to hit urban streets is the fresh 2022 Allant+ 8S hybrid e-bike. About Trek, what is there to say really. Just turn on the TV to any cycling channel, and chances are you’ll see one of their machines in the next minute or so. But about the 8S, there’s quite a bit to discuss; designed to aid the urban traveler while operating under clean energy is what this new bike is all about.
I mentioned that the 8S is an e-bike meant for urban streets. In being designed to handle nothing more than a simple curb hop, you’ll see features on the 8S that tell you right away the level of abuse it can take.
Looking at the frame, you can tell right away that carbon fiber is not the chosen material for the frame. Why? Because you can clearly see welds, if the price wasn’t enough to hint at the chosen frame material. Sure enough, Trek mentions that their using “high-performance hydroformed alloy”, aluminum. The fork uses a rigid aluminum construction too.
Looking at the tubing, the main feature that pops into view is the massive downtube. Sure enough, it’s also where the battery for this beast is hidden. Powering the 8S is an integrated Bosch PowerTube 625 with, you guessed it, 625 Wh of juice. I’ve heard of these batteries carrying riders upwards of 70 miles (112.6 km), depending on road conditions and the motor equipped of course.
As for the controller for the entire system, you already own the hardware. Yup, it’s going to be your phone. Via the COBI.Bike app, your phone now becomes the bikes “on-board computer,” allowing you to control speed and power levels, keep track of information like range and previous rides, and even make calls from the app.
For everything else, there’s always Shimano. I really mean it; they’ve basically taken over this e-bike’s drivetrain. Trek is offering a Shimano Deore 10-speed setup with long-cage rear derailleur. A Deore M4100, 11-42 T cassette will tell you that the bike won’t have an issue climbing around town. As for making everything move, a KMC E10 e-bike specific chain is present.
the cockpit, saddle, and even hubs. As for the wheels, rims and all, Alex MD35, 27.5-inch, tubeless rims hold onto a pair of Bontrager E6 Hard-Case Lite tires with wire bead. Since tires and wheels are crucial to urban and asphalt riding, change these puppies out if you have something better in mind.
As is, the 8S comes in with a weight of 56.3 lbs (25.5 kg) and will allow up to 300 lbs (136 kg) total with cargo, rider, and bike. Oh yeah, cargo. About that. You won’t have any issue going grocery shopping, even taking a day trip far far away. Maybe Trek lets you pick up another battery and get as far as you like.
As for the new Allant+ 8S, if you need a solid urban riding e-bike, then you could consider this puppy before you even get to 2022. Just remember, Trek’s asking $4,399 (€3,799 at current exchange rates) bucks for this specimen, so make sure you’ve thought it through.
