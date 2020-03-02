The Alfa Romeo GTA Is Back, Giulia GTAm Features Lexan Window Frames

Watch the Far Side of the Moon in 4K Detail as Seen by Apollo 13 Crew

The year was 1965 when Alfa Romeo rolled out the Gran Turismo Alleggerita. The Giulia Sprint GTA now has a successor in the guise of the Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm, which are limited to 500 units worldwide. 32 photos







First things first, let’s talk about the numbers. From 510 PS to 540 PS may not seem like a big jump, but the 2.9-liter V6 with twin-turbo technology offers the best power-to-weight ratio in the class thanks to a weight reduction of 100 kilograms. Both models promise 2.82 kilograms for every PS. The GTA differs from the Quadrifoglio from a stylistic standpoint as well as under the skin. The carbon-fiber driveshaft, hood, roof, front bumper, wheel arches, and sports seats complement the aluminum doors and suspension system. In the GTAm – m stands for Modificata – the Italian automaker has switched to Lexan for the side and rear window frames. The Giulia GTAm is road-legal just like the Giulia GTA, but makes do without the rear seats while adding six-point seat belts from Sabelt and a ginormous rear wing made.Described as a veritable supercar for everyday use, the Gran Turismo Alleggerita in either configuration is capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds. Thing is, handling and braking are the more dominant traits of these bad boys, both featuring Sauber and Autodelta engineering know-how. Alfa Romeo didn’t forget to spruce up the cockpit either, now coming with Alcantara on the dashboard, glove box, door panels, side pillars, and center tunnel. Even more Alcantara is utilized in the GTAm, which sweetens the deal with helmet-shaped moldings where the rear seats used to be.Right next to the infotainment system’s commands, the transmission tunnel of the GTA and GTAm is beautified by the number of each given vehicle, starting with 001 out of 500. Every car is delivered with “a personalized experience package” that includes a Bell helmet in GTA livery, racing overalls, gloves, and shoes, a car cover from Goodwool, and a driving course.

