Angry-Looking 2023 BMW X7 Is Jacked With CGI Widebody Kit and Huge Wheels

Mere days have passed since BMW introduced the G07 X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) and Alpina followed suit with the cooler 613-horsepower XB7 and already the Bavarian brand’s full-size SUV has become a darling of the virtual realm. For much better reasons...
Say what you will about the 4 Series, M3/M4, or iX kidney grilles but here is BMW making sure the polemics move forward to their new line of split-headlight flagship designs. After all, their 2023 X7 (and Alpina’s XB7) will soon be followed by the 7 Series and i7 styling siblings and their Buchloe, Germany-based feistier counterparts.
Thus, it was a piece of cake for the virtual automotive artists to catch BMW’s new controversial ball and try to send it beyond the ballpark premises. Hypothetically speaking, it seems that modifying the X7 into something a little more acceptable is not hard at all. So, there have been quick digital aftermarket attempts with a lowered suspension and new wheels.
Then, a “Dark Shadow” edition made it seem like Batman’s family-friendly SUV, and in between them, there was even a total makeover that would have X7 fans smile and praise the CGI lords for normal-looking headlights... Now, it is time for something a little more extreme and ready to show Alpina that pixel masters can also play the tuning game just as well.
Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, has decided to entice us with his take on the newly introduced G07 LCI for BMW’s X7 and spared no CGI aftermarket customization expenses, by the looks of it. So, the largest and costliest SUV in BMW’s lineup now comes menacingly gray, slammed on a nicely humongous set of contrasting black wheels, and sporting a full widebody aerodynamic kit attitude.
Unfortunately, there is just one classic, front-three quarters POV to ogle at, but we are going to make sure to update if the author gives us additional reasons to revisit this digital project!
