Piped Ford F-150 “Dune Raptor” Has Slide-Out Race Bucket Seats and Odd Inspiration

While automotive virtual artists usually have a prolific imagination, it is never a bad idea to catch a cool tip from a fellow CGI expert and quickly get the hang of it, even if the model’s inspiration comes from a rather odd direction.
Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, has recently learned new 3D skills and has been getting better and better at it with each passing digital project. The latest one sure put his resolve to the test, though, as the idea also involved a lot of pipework.
And it was all for the sake of a suggestion from fellow car enthusiast showallcars, the desire to emulate the looks of a stunning Brabus (or two, if you ask us), plus the dream of making a tube-riddled Ford F-150 “Dune Raptor” pickup truck. Yep, that's right, one can improve this model's dune-traveling (buggy-like) aptitudes, even if only virtually.
According to the pixel master, the main inspiration comes from the new Brabus 900. Either the XLP pickup truck, which is an 887-hp off-road monster with portal axles and a luxurious cabin that would make even the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared look like a toy when compared side by side. Or the other addition to the Brabus 900 series, which is the Crawler, an SUV that is like an ultimate dune racer for anyone willing to spend around $800k. So, take your pick because the CGI expert does not say who’s who.
Anyway, it does not really matter, as he probably took inspiration from both and also packed in some of the signature ideas based on the friendly suggestion from the fellow digital content creator. And, in the end, everyone wins. Ford fans, in particular, for seeing a proper F-150 Raptor dune-basher. Plus car aficionados in general, for checking up on something that might be good for just about anything… Including high-speed safaris, if we are to take those slide-out bucket racing seats for granted!
