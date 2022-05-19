2023 BMW M4 CSL Is Due Tomorrow, Check Out the Latest Teaser Images Here

The countdown for the presentation of the BMW M4 CSL officially began earlier this month when the company’s performance sub-brand took to social media to announce when the model is due.
Shortly after, they deleted those posts and the pictures accompanying them, but they have just released new ones on their official online channels, reconfirming the unveiling date otherwise set for tomorrow, May 20, during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.
Sitting at the top of the M4 family, the 2023 M4 CSL is understood to launch in the United States this fall. Pricing is obviously unknown, though some believe that it will be about twice as costly as the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, offered from $79,000, excluding destination.
Power-wise, you are looking at the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, albeit massaged to deliver more than 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque available in the Competition variant. The sweet spot is supposedly in the region of 540 horsepower, likely directed to the xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system through an automatic gearbox. The extra oomph and weight savings should make it a couple of tenths of a second quicker from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) than the Competition, which can do it in 3.4 seconds.
In terms of design, the M4 CSL will be bathed in carbon fiber, previous scoops have revealed. The lightweight material will be found on the outside, on the front apron with side blades, side skirts, and a diffuser. The latest prototype spotted in the wild featured bespoke center caps, honoring the M Division’s 50th anniversary, on the special wheels that measured 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear and were wrapped in 275/35 and 285/30 tires respectively.
Our spy photographer managed to get close enough to take a few pictures of the cabin, too, revealing the carbon-fiber made bucket seats, trimmed in a combination of red and grey leather and suede, with white and red stitching. The CSL logo was visible on a number of different parts, and additional carbon-fiber trim was on deck too. The Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel was another highlight of the build, alongside the rear-seat delete joined by a ‘no luggage here’ sticker, our man with the cam stated. Another thing that might surprise enthusiasts is the lack of the iDrive 8 infotainment system.
If the latest rumors are correct, then the M4 CSL won’t sit at the top of the range for that long, as a more extreme model could be in the making. It will utilize the same platform, with several modifications, and might have a bespoke body. Around 600 hp on tap are rumored for this unconfirmed variant that’s understood to be limited to 50 copies and starts at roughly €600,000 ($630,000+) in Europe.
