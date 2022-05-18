Rough 2023 Range Rover Sport Has a CGI Widebody Kit and Humongous Wheels

Depending on who you ask and which side of the proverbial cup of tea they might be on, it could be rough as in messy, or rough and tough just like an SVR should feel (but never will be).
In the end, it will be your choice as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder and we are not going to be judges of anyone else than ourselves. Alas, given that we are dealing with Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who has decided to entice us with his take on the newly introduced Range Rover Sport, we also felt like sharing this – even if it is merely wishful thinking.
The main reason for this is that although not as prolific as other fellow automotive pixel masters, this CGI expert also has a track record of coming up with aggressive yet cool-looking kits for the latest and most popular passenger car or SUV installments. For example, he devised an Audi RS 6 Avant e-tron that should lead the way for new ultra-fast family EV station wagons.
But he also dabbled with the posh Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 to make it an off-road hero that one day will become reality or played with the angry-looking 2023 BMW X7 LCI and jacked it up with a rowdy widebody aerodynamic kit and a set of humongous wheels. Now, the 2023 Range Rover Sport follows the same recipe as the flagship Bavarian SUV, hunkering down on massive aftermarket wheels and feeling wider than any Range Rover Sport SVR might ever become.
By the way, the author has even envisioned slight changes that could be mixed in with this hypothetical widebody kit, as the front end was recently treated to “version 1.1” of the style. Now, aside from picking up a favorite, we also feel compelled to imagine this customization setup might go hand in hand with some deft engine tuning and a lowered suspension upgrade. What do you think, would it be worth the trouble?
