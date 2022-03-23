Audi RS 6 Avant E-Tron Should Lead the Way for New Ultra-Fast Family EV Station Wagons

I think it’s great that station wagons are making a comeback. Alright, maybe comeback is too strong a word, but at least they’re not going quietly into the night, letting crossovers and SUVs have all the fun during family vacations.
Depending on your situation, a wagon could truly be the best choice when it comes to transportation. They are more practical than four-door sedans and more enjoyable to drive than SUVs, although some smaller crossovers can be quite fun too, especially if they’re electric.
Speaking of which, battery power has pretty much become the great equalizer among segments. No longer are carmakers bound by the same rules as before, which is why we’ve been seeing a lot of wacky designs lately, but also some really good ones.
One of my personal favorites is the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, which is set to morph into a production-ready fully electric station wagon, riding on the same PPE platform as the e-tron GT – the two will share similar sized wheelbases at 114.2 inches long (2.90 meters), but the A6 Avant will undoubtedly be the more practical choice, not to mention more budget friendly.
The latter, in concept form at least, can allegedly travel more than 435 miles (700 km) on a single charge. As for power, its two electric motors combine for 350 kW (462 hp / 469 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.
It’s hard to say how all this will translate into 0-60 times, but according to Audi, the flagship variant (probably featuring an RS badge) will do the sprint in less than 4 seconds, which is pretty good, even by EV standards.
As for looks, here we have a very interesting take on a potential RS 6 Avant e-tron model, courtesy of the ildar_project Instagram page. The wide arches are a nice touch (and to be expected with such models), but those wheels are definitely too big and the ride height near non-existent.
