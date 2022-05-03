2022 Subaru BRZ, Toyota GR86 Receive IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

An evolution of the previous boxer-engined sports car instead of a ground-up redesign, the 2022 model year Subaru BRZ has aced every single crashworthiness, crash avoidance, mitigation, and restraints test as per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Of course, the Boxer Rear-wheel-drive Zenith and its GR86 twin earned the Top Safety Pick+ award.
TSP+ requires good or acceptable headlights to be standard across the board. No fewer than four different headlight variants are currently available, and every single one of them is good enough as per the institute.
IIHS describes both of these cars as two-door hatchbacks, which is a little curious because we’re dealing with a conventional trunk instead of a hatchback. Good ratings were awarded for all six crashworthiness tests, and the front crash prevention system has also earned superior ratings.
The only niggle the nonprofit organization found concerns the lower anchors of the rear seats, which are located too deep in the seat. Considering that nobody in his or her right mind would install a child seat in the BRZ or GR86, that’s not exactly a dealbreaker. “We are thrilled the all-new BRZ received the Top Safety Pick+ award right out of the gate,” declared Thomas J. Doll, president and chief executive officer at Subaru of America.
Currently priced at $27,995 excluding destination charge, the BRZ will cost $600 more for the 2023 model year. A grand total of two grades are available, the base Premium and better-equipped Limited, which come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. Both can be had with a six-speed automatic tranny that defeats the purpose of a lightweight sports car.
Previously known as the 86 and GR 86 in the United States, the GR86 is a little more affordable at $27,700 sans taxes. Toyota and Subaru both say there’s no detriment to engine durability or drivability if customers use a lower octane rating, but 93-octane gasoline is recommended. The output figures with 93 in the tank are 228 ponies and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm).
IIHS describes both of these cars as two-door hatchbacks, which is a little curious because we’re dealing with a conventional trunk instead of a hatchback. Good ratings were awarded for all six crashworthiness tests, and the front crash prevention system has also earned superior ratings.
The only niggle the nonprofit organization found concerns the lower anchors of the rear seats, which are located too deep in the seat. Considering that nobody in his or her right mind would install a child seat in the BRZ or GR86, that’s not exactly a dealbreaker. “We are thrilled the all-new BRZ received the Top Safety Pick+ award right out of the gate,” declared Thomas J. Doll, president and chief executive officer at Subaru of America.
Currently priced at $27,995 excluding destination charge, the BRZ will cost $600 more for the 2023 model year. A grand total of two grades are available, the base Premium and better-equipped Limited, which come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. Both can be had with a six-speed automatic tranny that defeats the purpose of a lightweight sports car.
Previously known as the 86 and GR 86 in the United States, the GR86 is a little more affordable at $27,700 sans taxes. Toyota and Subaru both say there’s no detriment to engine durability or drivability if customers use a lower octane rating, but 93-octane gasoline is recommended. The output figures with 93 in the tank are 228 ponies and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm).