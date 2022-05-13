Chevy Malibu Wide Body Kit Will Make You Believe It's Not Living on Borrowed Time

Alongside a still cool and larger Chrysler 300, the 2022 Chevy Malibu is among the last four-door passenger cars of American descent still present and accounted for on the U.S. market. But, unlike some of its Asian counterparts, this sedan might live in a perpetual state of borrowed time.
Not long ago, we noticed that General Motors stopped taking orders for the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu and we quickly mused that if the mid-size representative is not gone after the current model year, it might easily retire to the automotive plains of Valhalla after the subsequent one. Now, a quick check of the company’s online configurator tool shows the $23,400 Malibu is still alive and well, as well as up for grabs in four trims (LS, RS, LT, Premier).
Alas, Chevrolet does not seem to consider the need for additional, feistier derivations. Well, no worries, because there is an entire aftermarket world just waiting for the OEMs to stop messing with their tuning slice of customization and personalization heaven. And, whether you believe it or not, this pre-facelift Chevy Malibu is not merely slammed wide-body wishful thinking.
Well, the example we see tucked down low on the ground inside the accompanying gallery does not exist, but that is not a big problem. Instead, Russia-based virtual artist Mikhail Sachko, better known as mikhail_sachko on social media, has a neat collaboration with a manufacturer of ABS plastic-manufactured wide-body kits, ducktails, and universal fender flares. So, while this 2015+ Chevy Malibu may be virtual, the opportunity to build it exactly like that is distinctly real (and dressed up in arousing worldwide free shipping).
According to the available information, the pixel master envisions the possible outcome of various models equipped with the company’s Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (aka ABS opaque thermoplastic) ideas. Based out of Saint-Petersburg, Russia, and formerly known as Carbon Pixels, the outlet now bears the KROTOV Wide Body Kits moniker – probably to better emphasize what it does best. And, frankly, as far as this rowdy Malibu is concerned, we are impressed.
