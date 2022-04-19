2023 Subaru BRZ Priced at $28,595, Costs $600 More Than Before

Launched with great pomp and circumstance for the 2022 model year, the second-generation BRZ currently retails at $27,995, excluding $995 for the destination charge. Come 2023, the only brand-new Subaru that features RWD will be available at $28,595 sans the $1,020 delivery fee.
The question is, what do you get for $600 extra? Well, not much. The only additions listed in the press release below are “variable intermittent windshield wipers with new speed-sensing mist feature” and “a performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with new adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches.” Seriously, that’s all the Japanese automaker could muster for this model year.
As ever, we’re dealing with two grades (Premium and Limited) and two gearbox choices (six-speed manual and torque-converter automatic). The least sporty transmission is a development of the A960E from the previous generation, and vehicles equipped with it also get the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite that includes… wait for it… adaptive cruise control.
Automatic-only goodies also include High Beam Assist, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert. In any case, getting the automatic missed the point of owning a sports car that weighs a tick over 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilos).
Arriving at Subaru retailers in the summer of 2022, the corner carver comes with a 2.4-liter boxer that puts out 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque at 3,700 revolutions per minute. Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) doesn’t really matter. Neither does top speed because the way this car handles makes for a very rewarding driving experience.
Every trim level, from the Premium 6MT to the Limited 6AT that costs $33,815, including delivery, flaunts a Torsen-style differential. Named after its torque-sensing capability, the Torsen differential is appropriate for road-going applications. This design requires little maintenance, making them ideal for OEM applications like the BRZ and Toyota's GR86.
