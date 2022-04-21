Nissan “400Z Cabrio” Looks Sporty and Posh, so Innocents Mistake It for a Miata

Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is one of those pixel masters that will easily have the uninitiated fooled into thinking his CGI creations are actually part of the real world.
This is because of his talent for portraying digital vehicles in life-like situations and against well-thought backgrounds. Interestingly, he is also a “creature of habits” through and through, as most fans know very well about his love for “Touring the world!” That would be his way of titling the eternal series where car models get turned into family station wagons or premium Shooting Brakes.
However, he also indulges in a few other recurring passions. One of them has to do with the gloriously retro-modern 2023 Nissan Z car, which not only became a sunshine-dwelling, practical Shooting Brake but also set out in search of a never-ending summer with Cabrio/Roadster makeovers. The latest one is entitled “400Z Cabrio,” and is a rather foggy dream of posh, gold-and-black glory.
The description even claims that “golden black is a symbol of sporty” and we are not going to argue with the author because the all-black Z (save for the golden wheels) sure looks feisty with the digital top down. Alas, there is a brewing issue here. Most fan comments treat it as a hot CGI commodity but there was also an innocent enthusiast who asked if this is “the same car as Miata underneath?!”
That quickly got us thinking. What if he assumed the Z Cabrio was the real deal? And if that was ever the case, then Nissan would better set it apart from Mazda’s cool little roadster if they do not want such demoting confusions repeated. Anyway, someone answered that the new Z is based on an updated and upgraded 370Z platform, and the unapprised continued by saying he was suspicious of the virtual open-top shape and thought it was another case of Z4/Supra partnership.
