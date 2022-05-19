Jeep Grand Cherokee L Packs CGI “Shadow Line” Goodies, Lays Down on Huge Wheels

Five generations after its introduction some three decades ago, and it turns out the Jeep Grand Cherokee still lifts the heart and soul, instilling feisty mid-size luxury SUV passions. Even among folks who do not necessarily want it for the off-road chops.
Being a Jeep, even though it features unibody construction, the Grand Cherokee has always been held in high regard as per its brand-legendary all-wheel-drive capabilities. However, let us be frank, most owners of mid-size premium SUVs will only get to see grass, sand, mud, rocks, or any light obstacle when traveling on foot to the beach or their mountain retreat… and not from behind the wheel of their WL Grand Cherokee.
That easily means there is a vast array of customization possibilities for those times when owners willingly decide to live a tarmac-exclusive lifestyle – meaning both aftermarket companies and an awfully specific niche of people will try to indulge their cravings. Aside from tuning and customization shops, those who love a good personalization build and have the means to easily imagine their perfect ride are usually called automotive virtual artists.
One of them, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has developed a veritable passion for streetwise aftermarket makeovers, most of them becoming part of his signature “Shadow Line” CGI series. Within it, lowered Jeep Grand Cherokees – either of the regular or L variety – have become a category of their own, making us fear they are now a borderline obsession.
The latest virtual reinterpretation again targets the Grand Cherokee L but, on this occasion, it is not dwelling around highway parking lots and does not even look swanky in town. Instead, the big fellow decided to take a CGI “Shadow Line” break while hunkering down on massive aftermarket wheels in front of a modern residence. Quite fitting, isn’t it, as the mansion also comes with its own white/black/crimson accents, just like the digitally customized whip.
