1970 Dodge Charger Predator Restomod Is Swedish, Will Hit the 2023 SEMA Show

Sure, as far as this 1970 Dodge Charger Predator restomod is concerned, things are still dwelling inside the virtual realm. But worry not, as Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, has teamed up with Predator Cars to help them redesign this beast. So, after working with a lot of Euro heroes and the occasional JDM star , the pixel master is now involved with a wild digital ride that takes us back to the world of 1970s American muscle cars.Oddly enough, though, this is not a U.S.-based project. Instead, the CGI expert’s customer – Predator Cars AB – is a little company based out of Vasteras, Sweden. Alas, they do like to dream big, claiming that “the time to build a beast unheard of has finally arrived, so don’t deny yourself the experience of driving a new beast of beauty.” Unfortunately, while we do get to see the eventual – albeit virtual – outcome of the project, there is not much else we can tell you about the technical aspects of the build.Predator Cars only shared a couple of quick stills with the 1970 Charger Predator restomod, showcasing the raw body and what appears to be a very modern beast of an engine. Digging a little deeper around the company’s official website, we found out they currently have five Plymouth projects in the work.Those three 1970 ‘Cudas, a 1970 Road Runner, and a 1972 Satellite Sebring Plus are joined by a single 1970 Dodge Charger. Thus, we can easily presume it is the same as the CGI expert’s pre-visualization, but the only technical information about it has to do with the powertrain, which is set to receive a modern 392 Hemi V8 and an automatic transmission.Alas, until the official unveiling, scheduled for the 2023 SEMA Show edition , there is still a long time to go. Until then, let us ogle freely at it and imagine the possible roaring, corner-carving road trip adventures with this ’70 Dodge Charger Predator. Plus, the polar aurora is a nice touch, right?