2023 Toyota Tacoma Debuts New SR5 SX and Chrome Packages for America's Darling

Currently, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck best-seller has a starting MSRP of $27,150. It remains to be seen how much (more) clients will have to churn out for the upcoming 2023 model year and until then, let us check out the lineup's novelties.
The Japanese automaker is first keen to remind everyone that its 2023 Tacoma will once again try to lead the pack from its position as America's number-one-selling mid-size truck as the nameplate turns 17 years old. Do not expect huge changes for the 2023MY, though, as Toyota is certainly not going to mess with a winning recipe.
Instead, some incremental upgrades are paving the way for another successful model year alongside the popular mid-size workhorse, such as the addition of smart key operation on V6-equipped SR5 models or the introduction of an exclusive TRD Pro Solar Octane paintjob. The former is also getting more attention than any other grade, thanks to the introduction of two new packages.
The new-to-SR5 SX pack aims to improve the looks of Tacoma pickup trucks with bolder style and a blacked-out atmosphere, while a little bit of sophistication can be arranged from now on courtesy of the Chrome package – headlined by 18-inch chrome-finish alloy wheels. But that is about all, as outside of the new packages, the successful Tacoma comes for 2023MY with the same family of trims: SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro.
Plus, even the Trail Edition and Nightshade Edition will return as well, so Toyota clients have no less than 34 flavors of model combinations. There are a few caveats, though. For example, the 2023 Tacoma SX package is now only offered on V6-powered SR5s in Access Cab or Double Cab 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. Meanwhile, the Chrome pack is limited to V6-equipped SR5 Double Cabs (5-foot bed) and 4x2 or AWD.
