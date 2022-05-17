A Famous U.S. Mechanic Says the Toyota Supra Will Become an "Endless Money Pit"

Should you listen to a well-known mechanic before buying the exact car you want in your driveway? If you’re planning on doing so, then here’s why Scotty Kilmer says the new Toyota Supra won’t be a reliable vehicle.
By now, it’s no secret that Scotty Kilmer has been expressing his views and thoughts about a lot of things with no filter whatsoever. The man says exactly what he thinks and uses his experience in the auto industry to tell followers stuff not many people touch on with such bluntness.
Asked by one of his fans if the redesigned Toyota Supra with a manual transmission can be considered a reliable car in the long run, the mechanic answers an unexpected “no.” He doesn’t believe in the sporty two-door and its capacity to remain a car that won’t empty your wallet. Kilmer says this new car isn’t a Toyota but a BMW. The Germans make these cars for Toyota, and that’s something that doesn’t sit well with the mechanic-turned-YouTuber, even though he’s been known to favor Toyota in the past.
Scotty Kilmer argues BMW makes good engines and transmissions in most cases, but the very complicated and advanced technology that comes with their cars plus the expensive parts that also mean pricey labor are not going to make this vehicle something you’d very happily and inexpensively maintain properly.
“(The Supra) has nothing to do with Toyota, really. It’s built in Germany or Austria or wherever they build them, and they’re just BMW roadsters. I don’t expect their reliability to be that great because BMW, as they age, become endless money pits, and (the Supra) is a BMW, not a Toyota,” said Kilmer.
The J29 Toyota GR Supra has been developed by Toyota in partnership with BMW. The Japanese car shares most of its components with the Z4. Both vehicles are made under a manufacturing contract with Magna Steyr in Austria.
A manual transmission has just been made available in 2022 for the 2023 model year Supra.
Do you agree with Scotty Kilmer’s take on the new Supra? Let us know down below!
Asked by one of his fans if the redesigned Toyota Supra with a manual transmission can be considered a reliable car in the long run, the mechanic answers an unexpected “no.” He doesn’t believe in the sporty two-door and its capacity to remain a car that won’t empty your wallet. Kilmer says this new car isn’t a Toyota but a BMW. The Germans make these cars for Toyota, and that’s something that doesn’t sit well with the mechanic-turned-YouTuber, even though he’s been known to favor Toyota in the past.
Scotty Kilmer argues BMW makes good engines and transmissions in most cases, but the very complicated and advanced technology that comes with their cars plus the expensive parts that also mean pricey labor are not going to make this vehicle something you’d very happily and inexpensively maintain properly.
“(The Supra) has nothing to do with Toyota, really. It’s built in Germany or Austria or wherever they build them, and they’re just BMW roadsters. I don’t expect their reliability to be that great because BMW, as they age, become endless money pits, and (the Supra) is a BMW, not a Toyota,” said Kilmer.
The J29 Toyota GR Supra has been developed by Toyota in partnership with BMW. The Japanese car shares most of its components with the Z4. Both vehicles are made under a manufacturing contract with Magna Steyr in Austria.
A manual transmission has just been made available in 2022 for the 2023 model year Supra.
Do you agree with Scotty Kilmer’s take on the new Supra? Let us know down below!