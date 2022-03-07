2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual Transmission Option Apparently Leaked

Initially developed in collaboration with BMW, then finely tuned by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, the GR Supra is very different from the Z4 on which it’s based. Manufactured by Magna Steyr in Austria, the Japanese coupe is available with two BMW-sourced powerplants.
Both of them are connected to a quick-shifting automatic, the 8HP from ZF Friedrichshafen. That’s a huge letdown for many prospective customers, but with a bit of luck, the 2023 model year Toyota GR Supra will get a stick.
Posted on r/cars, the screenshots in the photo gallery suggest a six-speed manual transmission in addition to an eight-speed automatic for the range-topping trim level, the six-cylinder RZ as it’s called in the Land of the Rising Sun. The four-cylinder SZ and SZ-R are listed only with the automatic.
The fourth screenshot also reveals a special edition of the manual-equipped RZ. The upcoming GR Supra Matte White Edition is reportedly finished in matte Avalanche White metallic over tan for the leather-wrapped interior.
A special badge, wireless charging at 2.1 amperes, and a surcharge over the RZ trim level are featured as well. The auto-equipped 2022 model presently retails from 7,313,000 yen ($63,375 at current exchange rates), and the surcharge for the Matte White Edition is listed at 550,000 yen or $4,765.
Last but certainly not least, it appears that pricing information is due in the lattermost part of March. The press release for the 2023 model year will be allegedly published on April 28th, production is due to begin sometime in July, and first deliveries for the Japanese market will be made in October.
If the leaks prove to be true, we all know that Nissan will feel threatened.
The manual-equipped Supra would compete against the Z, which features a twin-turbo V6 rather than a straight-six turbo. Nissan quotes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) while the silkier engine in the Supra cranks out 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm). Oh, and by the way, do remember the BMW B58 develops more power than advertised.
Posted on r/cars, the screenshots in the photo gallery suggest a six-speed manual transmission in addition to an eight-speed automatic for the range-topping trim level, the six-cylinder RZ as it’s called in the Land of the Rising Sun. The four-cylinder SZ and SZ-R are listed only with the automatic.
The fourth screenshot also reveals a special edition of the manual-equipped RZ. The upcoming GR Supra Matte White Edition is reportedly finished in matte Avalanche White metallic over tan for the leather-wrapped interior.
A special badge, wireless charging at 2.1 amperes, and a surcharge over the RZ trim level are featured as well. The auto-equipped 2022 model presently retails from 7,313,000 yen ($63,375 at current exchange rates), and the surcharge for the Matte White Edition is listed at 550,000 yen or $4,765.
Last but certainly not least, it appears that pricing information is due in the lattermost part of March. The press release for the 2023 model year will be allegedly published on April 28th, production is due to begin sometime in July, and first deliveries for the Japanese market will be made in October.
If the leaks prove to be true, we all know that Nissan will feel threatened.
The manual-equipped Supra would compete against the Z, which features a twin-turbo V6 rather than a straight-six turbo. Nissan quotes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) while the silkier engine in the Supra cranks out 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm). Oh, and by the way, do remember the BMW B58 develops more power than advertised.