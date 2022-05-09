Scotty Kilmer Bashes Elon Musk's Tesla, Calls Its Customers "Fools"

Nothing will stop the well-known auto mechanic Scotty Kilmer from freely talking about subjects that are important to his followers and fans. Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink, and Hyperloop have all gotten onto the man’s radar. Here’s what he has to say about them and why he calls customers of the American EV manufacturer “fools.”
The mechanic-turned-YouTuber wasn’t going to ignore the success Elon Musk enjoyed lately. The man managed to pull Tesla out of a hole, made it an incredibly successful brand, had the time to focus on other projects like SpaceX or Starlink that became increasingly important for private and public sectors alike, invested in crypto tokens, and is now all about freedom of speech on social media.
Maybe we can’t have the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 we were promised because things are complicated on a global scale, but Musk surely knows how to do things that best suit his interest. The good thing is that his actions are – for the time being – positively impacting the U.S. and the whole world. Just look at how fast the internet was made available in a European war-torn country!
But Scotty Kilmer is not impressed by what the entrepreneurial figure did or plans on doing. He’s focused on something else entirely. The man argues Tesla set “a new type of record” and points out that recalls have plagued the brand’s vehicles. “You can’t fix mechanical problems with software,” says the mechanic in a video titled “Car Brands Only Stupid People Buy.”
Kilmer explains people are falling into a trap set up by Elon Musk and they should've learned from the Chrysler experiment with reprogramming transmissions. He also says that Hyperloop won’t work because it would be too complicated and points out that Starlink internet is too expensive and not fast enough.
The auto mechanic also delivers a warning to those that plan on buying something from Tesla. He thinks nobody should believe internet updates can fix cars and underlines that every EV ever made by the manufacturer being recalled is a clear hint at what Tesla’s capable of. He wants to know these cars are not good products, even though owners aren't really dissatisfied with their all-electric cars.
With a more serious tone than usual, Scotty Kilmer says he finds it “hilarious” that people are buying products from the company led by Elon Musk before moving on to the next subject.
Share your opinion with us down below after watching the video.
