Why Scotty Kilmer Doubts Toyota's GR Corolla Will Beat Honda's Type R

Scotty Kilmer might be known for his bias towards Toyota, but we should know by now that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. The famous mechanic constantly keeps in touch with his followers and what’s new regarding the automotive industry, so he didn’t let the GR Corolla topic slip.
One of Kilmer’s followers asked him if the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla will beat the current 2022 Honda Civic Type R. He didn’t take any time to think about it. The auto mechanic immediately pointed out that he’s doubting the new Toyota.
Scotty Kilmer admits that he might receive some hate from Toyota owners and fans. He says the three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 300 HP (304 PS) might prove to be good enough and it will provide the GR Corolla with enough speed, but the Civic Type-R is “basically a street-legal racing machine.”
The mechanic-turned-YouTuber says this even though he doesn’t like the performance-oriented Honda because of its sporty suspension setup. He underlines that the ride is too rough for his taste. Kilmer learned this the hard way because his wife had one.
Just so you know, another fast Civic is coming our way. It’s currently in the final testing phase and already established a new speed record at Suzuka. The hot hatch will join Honda’s ranks soon.
Scotty Kilmer argues the Civic Type R remains a “baby racecar” while underlining that the new GR Corolla “won’t be anything near” what Honda has.
The famous auto mechanic forgot to take into account that the GR Corolla is all-wheel drive, while the Civic Type R is just front-wheel drive. Traction matters when you’re looking at launching properly and keeping power connected to the ground. Plus, Toyota has added a lot of new tech that allows you to switch to a more dynamic drive when you feel like it.
One thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to see these two cars side by side. Japan is once again giving us a reason to celebrate the internal combustion engine until we’ll all move to some sort of all-electric powertrain.
