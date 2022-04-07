Video: New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Sets Record-Breaking Lap at Suzuka

Having rather big shoes to fill, with its predecessor still being the quickest front-wheel drive production car at different racetracks all over the world, the new-generation Honda Civic Type R is somewhat of a ‘racer’ itself.
As a result, it now holds on to the fastest lap ever set by a front-wheel drive production vehicle at Suzuka. The record-breaking run took place on March 14, but for whatever reason, Honda has just made the big announcement, releasing two videos to back it up.
According to the Japanese automaker, the 2023 Civic Type R dealt with the 3.6-mile (5.8-km) long circuit in 2 minutes and 23.120 seconds. This means that it was almost one second quicker than the previous record holder, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition, a more track-focused version of the outgoing iteration.
As far as the unveiling date goes, the car firm states that they will present it this summer. It will continue to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Hyundai i30 N, Renault Megane RS, and Ford Focus ST, and should be one of the most exciting FWD hot hatches available.
Building on the latest-generation Civic, the new Civic Type R will feature a re-tuned chassis, with stiffer suspension and lower ground clearance, uprated brakes, and probably sharper steering. Expect the usual beefed up design, joined by front sports seats with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests, and more exclusive upholstery and trim.
Powering it will still be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, Honda has already confirmed, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, and front-wheel drive. We don’t know anything about the output and torque yet, but in all likelihood, it should have about the same amount as its predecessor available via the right pedal, namely 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) in the United States.
