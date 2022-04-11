Scotty Kilmer Says EVs Are Hard To Fix and Expensive, Recommends a $6,400 One

Is an electric vehicle (EV) harder to fix than an internal combustion engine (ICE) car? Well-known auto mechanic Scotty Kilmer thinks so. He even says they’re costly but offers a $6,400 example that may suit city dwellers. Here’s his take on the EV vs. ICE reliability and usability matters.
Scotty Kilmer quotes a study done in the UK that shows ICE cars are “infinitely more reliable” than EVs. Unfortunately, the mechanic doesn’t provide a source to sustain his claims. But we found the basis of his information. It’s this Which? survey that was done on 40,000 people. Their answers show “electric vehicles are the most fault-prone fuel type.”
Tesla’s cars were at the top of the most problems category. The conclusion of the study they’ve done in the UK is that a premium price tag does not automatically translate into a reliable vehicle. The authors encourage customers to do proper research before spending money on “such a significant purchase.”
Scotty Kilmer also touches on the fact that only 19% of those gasoline car owners questioned said they had a problem, while 39% of the EV owners that participated in the study said they were met with car-related issues.
The mechanic says that when an electric car breaks, it’s a lot harder to fix it than a conventional, gas-powered one.
He also mentions Tesla here, but not in a good way. Kilmer points out he has seen people wait “entire months” to get their cars fixed because there aren’t many service centers, spare parts are hard to find promptly, and the EVs are much more complex to figure out.
Scotty Kilmer almost compares Tesla with the iPhone. He points out that all-electric vehicles are made from the get-go in a complicated way because the manufacturer adds “all the computer stuff in the world to make them high-tech.” The man argues EVs could’ve been a lot simpler, “like kids’ toys.”
Even though he thinks EVs are complicated and take a lot to repair, Kilmer, recommends a $6,400 small car that’s mostly usable in cities. It’s the iEV Z about which we’ve told you already. It splits in the middle to allow you to get in, it’s very narrow, and offers just 62 miles (100 km) of range in basic spec. The mechanic-turned-YouTuber says this one would be good for Europe, while the Plus version would work in the U.S. He says “it makes sense for inter-urban cars,” and reminds everyone of the famous BMW Isetta that was very popular in the 1950s.
Some fans say Scotty Kilmer reminds them of their relatives that have “old-fashioned common sense.” Let us know if you agree in the comment section down below.
