Numbers-Matching 1977 BMW R 100 S Is Full of Old-School Panache and Tasty Upgrades

The R 100 lineup gave us some of the most highly-acclaimed machines produced by BMW during the previous century.
The numbers-matching BMW R 100 S shown in these photos is a 1977 model equipped with hard-sided Krauser panniers, aftermarket shock absorbers and twin spark plugs on each cylinder head. These components have all been fitted by the motorcycle’s previous owner, who’d also installed a newer pair of rubber grips and bar-end mirrors in the cockpit.
Bavaria’s classic all-rounder changed hands back in 2013, and its twin-cylinder power source was serviced with fresh motor and optimized valve clearances about five years later. Now then, let us dive in for a brief overview of the Beemer’s specs and features, so as to make sure that we’re all up to speed on its main characteristics.
Within the bike’s steel framework, one may find an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill with two valves per cylinder, dual Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1. As soon as the tachometer hits 7,000 rpm, the four-stroke engine will go about producing up to 70 ponies, while a peak torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be generated when the crank turns at around 6,000 revs.
A five-speed gearbox is tasked with sending the oomph to the rear wheel via a driveshaft, and the whole shebang can result in a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). Weighing in at 485 pounds (220 kg) with fluids, Motorrad’s stunner rests on leading-axle hydraulic forks up north and dual shocks down south. Braking is managed by dual 260 mm (10.2 inches) discs at the front and a traditional drum at the other end.
Last but not least, the ‘77 MY R 100 S boasts a massive fuel capacity of no less than 6.3 gallons (24 liters). This sexy thing is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until the evening of April 13. With three days to go before the auctioning deadline, the highest bid is currently registered at 5,000 freedom bucks.
