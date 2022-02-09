Toyota Tacoma “Atlas” Overlays ARB Experience on Top Best-Selling Truck Rig

Certain mashups are a match made in heaven. When it comes to ARB 4x4 Accessories and Toyota, they reside on the overlanding mid-size truck cloud number nine. With a bespoke twist.
ARB, coming from the initials of its founder (Anthony Ronald Brown), is today’s largest manufacturer and distributor of 4x4 accessories across the Australian region. However, the outlet has grown tremendously. So, it now has a steady presence both in Europe and across North America.
The latter has a neat flair for what’s what and who’s who across the automotive industry. As such, they were highlighted as major partners for important releases like the 2021 Ford Bronco. Meanwhile, their global presence is just as strong. Thus, even the latest 2023 Ranger has gone through an ARB makeover.
However, we are here to discuss something a bit more personal. More precisely, ARB’s love for custom builds. For example, only last year we quickly got to discuss a couple of them. First was “The Lone Ranger,” who was not a masked cowboy anymore. Instead, it assumed the mantle of a bespoke version of Ford’s U.S.-specific mid-size pickup truck.
Then it was time for SUV and overlanding aficionados to check out ARB’s “Speedcrush” 4Runner. A Toyota creation that showed how a beloved Pixar character, aka Lightning McQueen, would probably hit the off-road trail. Now, after a lengthy absence, ARB is back with yet another cool one-off project.
This time around, it only keeps the Toyota credentials and curiously reminds us of BMW’s Big Game ad that has Zeus and Hera in the same car. Sure, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek are nowhere to be found, but the Greek mythology hints come directly from the title. Alas, ARB was probably thinking about Mount Atlas, not the Titan holding up the world...
Anyway, based on the latest 2020 model year refresh evolution of the best-selling mid-size truck, this Tacoma “Atlas” seems like the perfect overlanding build to start the road trip spring campaign. Complete with a lengthy set of branded 4x4 accessories, of course, which are all neatly tucked in the company’s description.
