2023 Ford Ranger Accessories Previewed, ARB Safari Snorkel Included

Currently working at D-Ford in Palo Alto as design strategy director, Ryan McManus took to his Twitter page to share the ARB-equipped truck we’re going to cover today. Fitted with lots of tasteful accessories, the Ranger appears to be a right-hand-drive example built to Aussie specifications.
A quick look on the Australian website confirms my hunch and provides us with two more pickups modified for go-anywhere adventures. Based on the chrome-look horizontal bars integrated into the front grille and the six-spoke wheels, the silver-painted truck is the XLT SuperCrew trim.
As you already know from the headline, the highlight of this rig comes in the guise of a black plastic snorkel. Better described as a desert air intake, that snorkel protects the engine from hydrolocking but fails to protect the electrics and electronics under the hood from the river you intend to traverse. Given these circumstances, the term snorkel may be deceiving.
A beefier front bumper with off-road lights also needs mentioning, together with a brush guard, a winch, and red tow hooks. The bars that run from the sides of the front bumper to the rearmost part of the rock sliders, a black roof rack, and a black tonneau cover pretty much seal the deal. The blue truck in the photo gallery is a Ford Ranger XLT crew cab with the very same modifications, which is why we’ll be moving to the final exhibit.
Pictured in a cool shade of yellow, the Wildtrak crew cab at the end of the photo gallery is rocking extendable towing mirrors, a couple of transverse roof bars, the same front bumper as the aforementioned pickups, a different brush guard with integrated LEDs on the uppermost part, a hood deflector made from polycarbonate, and wind deflectors for the side windows.
Just like the all-new Bronco, the all-new Ranger is certain to receive plenty of accessories once it goes on sale in the U.S. sometime next year.
If you weren’t yet excited for the #NextGenRanger this ARB pic should get your motor started. pic.twitter.com/D80sN7Lw4P— Ryan Tomorrow (@ryantomorrow) November 29, 2021