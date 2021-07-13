ARB's Next-Gen Intensity V2 LEDs Arrive to Light Up the Summer Night Road Trips

Originally born all the way back in Australia, ARB 4x4 Accessories has an official and long-running presence on the North American continent. This year it made a splash with its Ford-approved take on the 2021 Bronco or their aftermarket The Lone Ranger build, but that doesn’t mean everything is about the Blue Oval this summer.
The off-road accessories specialist made it clear that it won’t neglect fans of other brands with the recent introduction of the ARB Base Rack. That one is a roof-mounted cargo holding and management system that’s dedicated to the fifth-generation Toyota 4Runner, the 100-series Land Cruiser (Prado), and the latest iteration of the Jeep Wrangler. Now it’s time for the company to shine the spotlight... on anything and everything.
Even though they’re using a thoroughly enhanced Toyota Land Cruiser in the hero image, we’re pretty sure that ARB’s new iteration of the high-performance Intensity LED driving lights series won’t be picky. As such, we can imagine there’s a variety of models that will be compatible with the newly introduced Intensity V2 round LED driving lights and the Intensity V2 Light Bar.
Prices kick off at just $44 for the cheapest accessory (the V2 Light Bar wiring loom extension), but the full kits are a bit more expensive than that. For example, the Intensity V2 21-LED Spot or Flood go for $543, while the 32-LED versions are available for $811. Meanwhile, the V2 Light Bar alone goes for $636, and the kit has an MSRP of $849, irrespective of the size of the base mount and loom.
For the cash, ARB had them developed in Australia and produced in the U.S. and is also promising a rebirth of the iconic LED driving lights and light bar, “pushing the limits of driving lights technology once again.” And it’s doing so with help from the latest advancements in LED driving technology.
As such, the Intensity V2 series incorporates stuff like the Osram Giants 165-watt LEDs, Hyperspot, Linx, and a powder-coated aluminum build for thermal management. To put things into perspective, ARB says the V2 Light Bar now has a 53% increase in light performance compared to the previous incarnation. Shiny summer road trips are clearly a go... even at night!
Even though they’re using a thoroughly enhanced Toyota Land Cruiser in the hero image, we’re pretty sure that ARB’s new iteration of the high-performance Intensity LED driving lights series won’t be picky. As such, we can imagine there’s a variety of models that will be compatible with the newly introduced Intensity V2 round LED driving lights and the Intensity V2 Light Bar.
Prices kick off at just $44 for the cheapest accessory (the V2 Light Bar wiring loom extension), but the full kits are a bit more expensive than that. For example, the Intensity V2 21-LED Spot or Flood go for $543, while the 32-LED versions are available for $811. Meanwhile, the V2 Light Bar alone goes for $636, and the kit has an MSRP of $849, irrespective of the size of the base mount and loom.
For the cash, ARB had them developed in Australia and produced in the U.S. and is also promising a rebirth of the iconic LED driving lights and light bar, “pushing the limits of driving lights technology once again.” And it’s doing so with help from the latest advancements in LED driving technology.
As such, the Intensity V2 series incorporates stuff like the Osram Giants 165-watt LEDs, Hyperspot, Linx, and a powder-coated aluminum build for thermal management. To put things into perspective, ARB says the V2 Light Bar now has a 53% increase in light performance compared to the previous incarnation. Shiny summer road trips are clearly a go... even at night!